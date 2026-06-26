Diamondbacks and Cardinals Postpone Game Due to Weather

The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals will not play their Thursday afternoon series finale due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area.

The game, which was initially set for 6:45 p.m. Central time and 4:45 p.m. Arizona time, ended up beginning in a weather delay prior to first pitch.

According to an official announcement from the Cardinals, this game will be postponed and made up at a later date, rather than continuing in their current delay. Thursday's contest will be the second game the Diamondbacks have had rearranged on their schedule so far this season.

Diamondbacks and Cardinals postpone Thursday game

Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Below is the statement issued by the Cardinals regarding Thursday's postponement

"Due to inclement weather, tonight's game (Thursday, June 25) between the Cardinals and Diamondbacks has been postponed.

"The game will be made up on Thursday, July 23 at Busch Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m. CT [2:15 p.m. Arizona time]. Tickets to tonight's game will be valid for the July 23rd game."

The Diamondbacks currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Cardinals after winning games two and three. It was a bit strange that the finale of a four-game set such as this one did not receive a first pitch time that was early in the day, as to allow the Diamondbacks a larger window to travel to Tampa for a three-game set with the Rays beginning on Friday.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, remain at home in St. Louis for a three-game series with the Miami Marlins next.

Instead, both teams will now have to shuffle their schedule around a bit. July 23 was initially a scheduled off day for both teams. Now, neither team will be able to have that off day.

The Diamondbacks will be coming off a home series with the Athletics, traveling east to play the Washington Nationals on the road, so they'll lose the off day in between getaway day and the opener of their series at Nationals Park.

The Cardinals will be heading back home after playing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim — and, ironically, a three-game set at Chase Field one series prior.

It's a bit of an inconvenience for both teams, though the Cardinals will have the benefit of playing at home. On the positive end, Arizona's health won't be affected by attempting to squeeze in a game in rainy conditions.

But these two teams are both National League playoff hopefuls. Though the Cardinals (42-36) have a bit of a cushion over Arizona (41-39) in the NL Wild Card race, the Diamondbacks had won two straight and were facing a chance to take a massive series win over an important opponent.

Instead, the two teams will face off in slightly more adverse circumstances.