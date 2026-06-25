Diamondbacks-Cardinals Game Delayed Due to Bad Weather

The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals will not begin their Thursday evening matchup on time, after all.

According to an official announcement from the Cardinals on X/Twitter, Thursday night's game will begin in a delay due to bad weather in the St. Louis area.

A delay in the finale of this four-game series had been a serious possibility, given the pregame forecast of rain and scattered thunderstorms, but the two teams will not even get to first pitch before entering their delay.

Arizona leads the series 2-1 after back-to-back wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Diamondbacks-Cardinals enters weather delay Thursday

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed," the Cardinals wrote in their announcement.

"We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed.



We will provide more information as it becomes available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 25, 2026

What this means, of course, is that there is currently no officially-rescheduled first pitch time. As of this writing, there has been no update as to a potential time for this game to take place.

Considering both teams have a scheduled off day on Thursday, July 23, there is an obvious option for a reschedule should the game be postponed. Arizona has already rescheduled one of its upcoming games against the San Francisco Giants due to a similar weather issue that had affected the Giants earlier this season.

The Diamondbacks will have to head to Tampa to play the Rays in a three-game series beginning Friday following Thursday's game, should it take place.

This game could end up being a relatively pivotal one for the Diamondbacks, who are 41-39 and fighting to reclaim a Wild Card berth.

The Cardinals are firmly in possession of a playoff spot as it stands at 42-36, and they very well could be a team Arizona has to fend off to earn a Postseason spot. As such, the Diamondbacks need every game they can wrest away from their National League opponents.

The schedule does not get significantly easier for the Diamondbacks after this series ends, either.

They have historically struggled against the Rays, who are next up, and although the D-backs get a three-game set against the aforementioned struggling Giants following, Arizona will begin June with series against the Brewers, Padres and Dodgers, before facing off with the Cardinals once more — this time at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to update this article with the latest information regarding Thursday's first pitch time or potential postponement.