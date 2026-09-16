Diamondbacks DFA Veteran Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks have now officially made their expected roster move ahead of Wednesday night's game three finale against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field.

As had been reported earlier by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks are activating right-hander Ryne Nelson from the 60-day IL to provide some bullpen help. Nelson will not be returning to the starting rotation following a lengthy down period due to a right elbow strain.

But the Diamondbacks need a 40-man roster spot and a 28-man roster spot. The pitcher who has become the odd man out is right-hander Derek Law, a veteran reliever who had allowed only one earned run during his short tenure with Arizona major league club.

Diamondbacks DFA Derek Law to make room for Ryne Nelson

Sep 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Derek Law (38) on the mound during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Law, 36, signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks this offseason. He did not pitch at all in the majors during the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and was limited to a handful of minor league appearances as a member of the Washington Nationals organization.

Once he arrived in Arizona, Law did not make an appearance until late May. He had a pair of outings in the Arizona Complex League before heading to Triple-A Reno, where he did not allow an earned run in five outings, 6.1 innings of work.

On August 29, Law was selected to Arizona's major league roster. His ability to provide multiple innings was a bit of a boost to a Diamondbacks bullpen that, while effective, had been taxed heavily due to a shorthanded starting rotation.

Law participated in two separate bullpen game victories for the Diamondbacks, both times pitching more than a full inning and allowing no runs. Law's only earned run with Arizona this season came in his first appearance against the San Francisco Giants.

Law could have some suitors on the waiver wire due to his sparkling 1.00 ERA, his length capabilities and his deep arsenal of pitches. If he clears waivers, he could return to Arizona's organization as a solid depth arm. He would not, however, be eligible for any potential claiming team's postseason roster, due to the September 1 deadline already passing.

As it stands, the Diamondbacks' bullpen is in relatively strong shape. There is depth and high-quality back-end talent. After Arizona's loss to the Marlins Tuesday night, the concern is more with situational hitting as the Postseason chase continues to get tighter.