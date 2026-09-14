Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The Miami Marlins hit the road for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting on Monday night.

The Fish closed out a lackluster homestand by taking two of three from the Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks have lost three of four, including two of three to Texas over the weekend.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, Sept. 14.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-188)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Marlins +110

Diamondbacks -132

Total

8.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-10, 3.78 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, ARID

Marlins record: 74-76

Diamondbacks record: 79-71

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Gabriel Moreno OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-133)

Gabriel Moreno is 12-for-36 with five runs scored and six RBI in his last nine games (eight starts). He went OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and in seven of his last eight starts.

The catcher has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 63% of his games this season, and should be able to do so again tonight against a shaky Alcantara.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Diamondbacks need to get back on track if they want to make up the 2.5-game deficit in the NL Wild Card race. They just lost two of three to Texas, but should have the edge in their series against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara turned back the clock earlier this season, but has been so-so as of late. He allowed seven runs in 4.1 innings against the Mets last time out, making it three starts in a row with at least four runs allowed.

Corbin Burnes allowed just two hits in three shutout innings against the Royals last week in his first start in over 15 months. He threw 57 pitches in that outing, so he should be able to go a bit deeper into tonight’s game.

Finally, the Diamondbacks are 42-33 at home while the Marlins are 29-43 on the road. I’ll back the Snakes to get back on track tonight.

Pick: Diamondbacks -132

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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