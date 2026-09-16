Ryne Nelson's Return Adds Serious Firepower to Diamondbacks' Bullpen

A roster move is reportedly on its way for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to a new report from Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks are about to get injured right-hander Ryne Nelson back from the 60-day Injured List on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, to clear up room on both the 40-man roster and the expanded 28-man active roster, right-handed reliever Derek Law is expected to be designated for assignment.

Diamondbacks News - Ryne Nelson will be activated off the 60-day IL today and Derek Law will be designated for assignment. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 16, 2026

Nelson has been down on the Injured List since June 19, when he unexpectedly went down with a flexor strain and UCL sprain in his elbow. For as dire as that sounds, it was, fortunately enough, not severe to the point of requiring the dreaded Tommy John surgery.

It did, however, hold Nelson out of action for over two months. He has made three rehab appearances — one with Class-A Visalia and two with Triple-A Reno. He allowed two runs in his final outing, but, more importantly, was able to cover 1.2 innings of work.

Diamondbacks adding Ryne Nelson to bullpen

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson, who has been one of the Diamondbacks' most effective starting pitchers over the past several seasons, will not be ramped up enough to join the rotation. He will re-join Arizona's roster in a relief capacity as a one-plus-inning arm.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen, surprisingly enough, has been one of the team's strengths this season. They haven't faced nearly the same level of late-inning instability that has plagued Arizona for numerous seasons prior.

But the fact is, the D-backs' relief corps has worked quite hard. Kevin Ginkel (69), Taylor Clarke (66), Juan Morillo (65) and Jonathan Loaisiga have all carried an immense innings load. They have all been quite effective in leverage this year.

But as the postseason approaches, both the fatigue and the normal wear and tear of a marathon season can lead to somewhat of a decline in even the most effective relievers. The addition of Nelson can add another arm capable of multi-inning coverage, and plenty of fastball velocity.

Nelson's four-seam fastball, which is his best weapon, averaged 96.3 MPH before his injury. In shorter outings, that could very well increase. The 28-year-old does have relief experience in both his college and professional career, though he was not particularly effective as a long man in 2024.

Nelson had pitched to an uncharacteristic 4.97 ERA as a starter this year. Part of that could be attributed to a handful of more severe blowup outings, but the hope is he can be a weapon coming out of the bullpen as the stretch run grows ever tighter.