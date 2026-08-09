How to Watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers 2026 Finale: Rodriguez vs Wrobleski

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers have been locked in a back-and-forth battle all season.

In fact, the season series is currently tied at 6-6. The two clubs have traded sweeps and split a four-game set at Chase Field. This weekend's three-game series will be the last such time the two clubs will face off — barring a postseason matchup, of course.

With their final series tied 1-1, thanks to Ryan Waldschmidt's walk-off home run in game one and a brutal failed comeback by Arizona in game two, Sunday afternoon's game will provide the last chance for divisional bragging rights.

It'll be a battle of left-handers. Arizona will send veteran southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez — who has been their best starter this season — to the mound. Los Angeles will have 26-year-old Justin Wrobleski, who is also having a very good season in terms of results, going.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. in Phoenix. Here's how you can catch all the action between the two contending teams:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers regular-season finale

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll after robbing a home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This three-game series, despite the Dodgers' national pull and the Diamondbacks' hot streak into playoff contention, has not featured a national exclusive broadcast yet in either of the first two games. That will still not be the case for the finale.

This game will be broadcast by its usual carriers. For the Diamondbacks, it will be broadcast by MLB. Fans living locally can access the game via a D-backs.TV subscription, which is currently on sale for just $17.99 for the remainder of the season. Out-of-market fans can watch through the MLB.TV out-of-market package.

As far as the Dodgers' broadcast is concerned, that will be carried by SportsNet LA, as normal.

Radio options will be available to fans in both the Arizona and Los Angeles markets, as well.

For the Diamondbacks, fans can find radio broadcasts on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (English) and La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish). For the Dodgers, it will be on Dodgers Radio AM570 and KTNQ 1020.

Rodriguez vs Wrobleski

Jul 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski (70) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez has posted strong results against the Dodgers this season. He's faced them three times and has yet to give up more than two runs in any of them.

That said, he was knocked around for seven runs (five earned) his last time out against the San Diego Padres, and the Dodgers could be hunting revenge after snapping their seven-game losing streak Saturday night.

Wrobleski held the Diamondbacks scoreless in six innings in his lone matchup with Arizona this year. He has a 3.31 ERA in 2026.