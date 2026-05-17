Diamondbacks Game vs Rockies Delayed Due to Weather

The Sunday afternoon series finale between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado has been delayed due to rain and looming thunderstorms in the Denver area.

The game, which was originally slated for a 1:10 p.m. Denver time and 12:10 p.m. Arizona time first pitch, has begun in a delay, according to the Rockies.

Arizona Diamonbacks vs Colorado Rockies delayed due to weather

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) makes a catch on a ball hit. By Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (not pictured) to begin a double play during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rain and thunderstorm-filled conditions are expected to take place on-and-off for much of this afternoon. While it does not necessarily appear as if the delay will be quite lengthy, there is a possibility of some stop-and-start if the game were to begin sooner than later.

As of this writing, there has been no update as to when first pitch is expected to take place, nor how long the delay may be.

The Diamondbacks' scheduled starter for Sunday's game is right-hander Michael Soroka, who was seen in the dugout prior to expected first pitch — a good indication that this game would not be taking place at its scheduled time.

If a game takes an exceptionally lengthy period to finally begin out of a delay, there is a decent chance one or both teams will opt to scratch their scheduled starter out of concern for injury. Warming up pregame and then sitting cold for an extended stretch of time can be quite dangerous for the health of a starting pitcher.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to update this article with the latest information if a game time or other delay update is announced by the Rockies.

Diamondbacks need series win over Rockies

May 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo (2) fields a ground ball for an out in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks are in need of a series win Sunday. After winning the series opener in 9-1 blowout fashion thanks to Merrill Kelly's first career complete game, Arizona put forward an extremely poor offensive performance to lose 4-2 in game two.

Those offensive issues have been a strong theme of late, as the Diamondbacks have struggled to build big innings and put up high run totals. The hope was that coming to the offensive paradise that is Coors Field would be able to help jump-start a stagnant group.

That was the case in game one against Kyle Freeland, but the D-backs could not come away with the big knock in game two, leading to an ugly 2-for-11 line with runners in scoring position and 10 stranded batters. If not for the efforts of Eduardo Rodriguez and the bullpen, Saturday's score might have been much uglier.