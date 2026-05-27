What Diamondbacks' 2nd Sweep of Giants Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finished their four-series block of games against the struggling Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.

And after three more wins over the Giants — this time at Oracle Park — the Diamondbacks now hold a 6-0 record over their NL West rivals. That is the first time that has ever happened.

So, what did we learn from a second-straight sweep of San Francisco? And what big question lingers?

What Diamondbacks' win over Giants told us

Ketel Marte, and everything that comes with him

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) smiles after an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Ketel Marte looks like the hottest hitter on the planet, and it extended beyond his first series against San Francisco. The reigning National League Player of the Week has already put together a solid resume for a second-straight weekly honor.

Marte went an unbelievable 7-for-15 in this series. He began with a 4-for-5 game in the opener, his first four-knock game of the season, and 10th multi-hit game in the month of May alone.

He punctuated his efforts with a mammoth home run in game two, crushing one a near-impossible 452 feet deep to left field — once again facing a left-handed pitcher as a right-handed bat. He told D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh that he believes he could hit one farther than that, which feels more than truthful the way he's been swinging the bat.

Marte has raised his season slash to .276/.326/.476 and his OPS is .802. It's incredible how fast a season can turn around, and the Diamondbacks have benefited from their superstar's awakening.

Diamondbacks defense is back

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Jose Fernandez (11) tosses a ball to first during a play against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' sharp defensive reputation appears to be returning to full strength.

Granted, they've been getting quality pitching performances from their starters (with three more Quality Starts), but the defense has helped reward those pitching efforts, as well.

Game three stood out in that regard. After rookie center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt lost a ball in the sun, which put a runner at second base, reliever Kevin Ginkel gave up an RBI single.

Waldschmidt responded by moving quickly to back up a ball that got by Jorge Barrosa, then fired it in to Jose Fernandez, who nailed the tying run at home plate. But after Arraez snuck into second base on that play, Ginkel whipped around for a well-executed pickoff play, which ended an inauspicious inning scoreless to maintain the lead.

"I think we can always rely on [good defense]," manager Torey Lovullo told Walsh postgame. "It's one thing that doesn't go in a slump. You're able to make your plays, prepare the best way you can and go out and make big plays in big moments.

"There was two no bigger plays than the pickoff in the eighth and then the recovery play by both the left fielder, center fielder and then ultimately Fernandez to get that massive out at home plate."

Big question remaining after Diamondbacks' sweep of Giants

Diamondbacks took care of business, now what?

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Tommy Troy (9) high fives Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) and Arizona Diamondbacks coach Jeff Banister (82) after first career hit against Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks did exactly what they needed to do in the soft spot in their schedule. To be honest, they did more than expected.

Going 11-2 in a 13-game stretch against the Rockies and Giants is no reason to overreact to this team's prowess, but it is both an encouraging sign and a stash of wins to save for when the hard times do come.

The question is, now, what comes next? The Diamondbacks will have to face a tough Mariners pitching staff on the road, then face the ever-incessant Dodgers for four games at Chase Field.

There's no reason to dismiss what an 11-2 stretch means for Arizona. None. They played very well and beat the teams they were supposed to beat. The question is simply how much of that solid play can they apply to and carry over against their tougher opponents.