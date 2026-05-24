2 Encouraging Signs from Diamondbacks' Win over Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks won a game they had ample opportunities to waste. As Paul Sewald slammed the door shut on a 5-4 Diamondbacks victory over the Colorado Rockies Saturday night, in front of a packed Chase Field home crowd, there was almost a sense of relief, coupled with the thrill of the final strikeout.

Good teams win the games they're supposed to. Better teams win ugly. The Diamondbacks' Saturday night win was not the ugliest they've presented, necessarily, but it easily could have taken a turn for the worse.

But there were also some positive signs. Here are the two most encouraging aspects of Saturday night's win that stood out:

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte stays red-hot

May 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

It does truly feel as if Ketel Marte's walk-off three-run homer against the San Francisco Giants flipped a switch on the All-Star infielder. He's been seeing the ball well, hitting confidently and playing at an elite level ever since. The Diamondbacks needed that, to an extreme degree.

Marte put forward a 3-for-4 game Saturday night, with a double, a walk and a two-run homer in the fourth inning. That blast was the perfect response to Zac Gallen allowing two runs in the top half of that inning, and extended Arizona's lead to 5-2 at the time. It would end up being the deciding swing of the game.

Marte is now on a seven-game hitting streak, and has hit 14-for-28 (.500) since May 16.

"Crazy what he's doing right now," rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt said of Marte to the D-backs.TV postgame broadcast.

"That's especially important for me to get on base (Waldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a run scored Saturday) for the hot streak that he's going on, and that's just the player he is. If I can get on first base in front of him, and I know he's going to hit the ball like that we're going to score a lot of runs."

Diamondbacks' situational bullpen

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' bullpen did not have a good night Friday, needing 77 pitches to get through three innings, and allowing two runs to lose the game in the process. Saturday night was a different story

Zac Gallen had a relatively uneven outing, allowing three runs over the course of 5.1 innings. Brandon Pfaadt finished the sixth inning and threw a clean seventh, but ran into some trouble in the eighth.

And that's when it began to feel like a 2023 playoff game. Kevin Ginkel, who's quietly lowered his ERA down to 3.05 with sparkling peripherals, entered with a 5-4 lead and worked his way out of two-on, no-out jam to prevent the tying run from coming across. Paul Sewald locked down his 12th save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Arizona's pitchers, in total, held the Rockies to a mere 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven of Colorado's 11 baserunners. Those may have been numbers that looked much different a year ago.