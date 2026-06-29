Diamondbacks Set Interesting Lineup for Game 1 vs Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks need to rebound from their brutal three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, and they'll have a prime opportunity to do so in their upcoming set with the struggling San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are coming off a series win, however the Diamondbacks have yet to lose a game to San Francisco this year, sweeping them twice in two series. The Giants are 35-48, just a few games ahead of the Colorado Rockies in last place.

Facing a struggling right-handed starter in Giants' Tyler Mahle, here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup for their game one opener at Chase Field looks like:

Diamondbacks set lineup for game one vs Giants

Jun 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Max Kepler (22) swings at a pitch during the fifth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Below is Arizona's full lineup for Monday's game against the Giants:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Pavin Smith CF Tommy Troy

With a right-hander taking the mound for the Giants, it makes sense to see Arizona put two of its left-handed-hitting options in the lineup at once. Max Kepler, who just returned from his 80-game suspension, will once again start in left field.

Kepler has yet to take a turn at DH, and has yet to record his first hit as a member of the Diamondbacks. He's hit a few balls hard, but into gloves, though he's admittedly only seen five plate appearances since joining the club on the road.

Pavin Smith continues to struggle, though that could be said for most of the lineup of late. He's hitting a meager .161, and has not been able to provide the same level of righty-mashing pop that he's displayed in earlier sections of his career. He's getting the start at first base, but may not have much longer of a leash, particularly if Kepler begins to hit with any level of consistency.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes on Tyler Mahle

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As has been the case for most of this season, the Diamondbacks will turn to veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez while in desperate need of a strong start. Despite some inauspicious peripheral metrics, Rodriguez has performed well all season, with a 2.27 ERA.

Rodriguez has a 4.78 ERA for his career against San Francisco, but most recently delivered a six-inning, two-run victory against Arizona's NL West rivals back at the tail end of May.

Mahle has not had a great season, with a 5.49 ERA over 12 starts this year. He gave up three runs in five innings against the Diamondbacks most recently, but has a 3.38 career ERA against Arizona, though five of his seven appearances came as a member of the Reds in 2022 or earlier.