Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Undergoes Surprise Elbow Surgery

Having surprise elbow surgery is starting to become a theme for young Arizona Diamondbacks outfielders.

Not long after it was reported that Corbin Carroll underwent surgery to remove "loose bodies" in his elbow, it would appear center fielder Jordan Lawlar has taken a similar path, though with a slightly different type of procedure.

The latest:

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar has Tommy John surgery variant

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a new report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Lawlar had surgery to repair a ligament in his elbow — essentially the internal brace version of the Tommy John procedure. Because Lawlar is not a pitcher, this is not expected to have a heavy impact on his upcomig season.

"He had some lingering issues with the elbow that he told us about during the year that didn't really affect him playing or missing any time," Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen told Gilbert.

"But after the down period at the end of the season when he started up, he kind of still felt it and didn't really want to go into next season with that still nagging him. I'm pretty confident he'll be ready on the shorter end of the timeframe."

For pitchers, this type of surgery is one that can cost them an entire season or more. For Lawlar, it may only end up cutting into his Spring Training workload.

Per Gilbert's article, Hazen expects the outfielder to be ready for the regular season, and may still be able to "get some work in" during Spring Training, as well.

This is, however, the latest ailment added to a long list of injury woes for the 24-year-old. He lost most of his 2026 season due to a fractured wrist and later a hamstring injury. Lawlar was limited to only 44 games and 136 plate appearances, although he played well when available.

Lawlar slashed .258/.319/.460 with six homers for a .779 OPS, while playing solid defense in center field after transitioning from an infield role previously.

Arizona's former No. 1 prospect has yet to emerge as a high-level impact player in his major league career, but that's mostly been due to injury. He's only appeared in 86 games since he made his major league debut back in 2023.

If this elbow procedure truly does not limit his ability to contribute in 2027, and he can avoid any other type of significant injury, Lawlar could very well turn into one of the Diamondbacks' top young players. A clean bill of health is needed.