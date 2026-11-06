Corbin Carroll Reportedly Undergoes Surprise Elbow Surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll underwent surgery on his elbow on Thursday, according to a recent report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.

This surgery comes as a bit of a surprise, given the fact that he finished the season without spending significant time on the injured list. He did, however, deal with nagging injuries. This latest issue may have been one of those.

Per Piecoro's news article, Carroll had a procedure to remove what is being described as "loose bodies" in his left elbow.

Corbin Carroll has offseason surgery on elbow

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Piecoro, it does not appear that this issue is one that will cause significant alterations to Carroll's offseason program, though it may push back his timeline slightly.

Carroll told Piecoro that he did feel discomfort in his elbow during the 2026 regular season, though it was not enough to be serious at that time.

"I’m guessing a couple broke off during the season and a couple broke off last week," Carroll said to The Arizona Republic. "Last week was when I really had significant symptoms where it was like, 'Hey this is worth taking a look.'"

Carroll reportedly underwent the same type of procedure as left-hander Tarik Skubal, a "minimally invasive" type of surgery that allows for a quick turnaround. Carroll told Piecoro he hopes to start swinging a bat as early as the beginning of December.

Carroll had surgery to remove a broken hamate bone in his right hand this Spring, and according to Piecoro, also dealt with back trouble that may or may not have affected his offensive output. Carroll compared his most recent elbow procedure to that of the hamate bone.

"It’s the removal of something as opposed to fixing something,” Carroll said. “I would say in terms of the pain and all that, so far it’s been less than the hamate."

Carroll's season was less productive than some of his previous, superstar-level seasons. He hit .239/.328/.467 for a .795 OPS and 22 home runs, though he also led the league in triples with 17.

That was still enough to earn him his second straight Silver Slugger award nomination. Defensively, he played well enough in right field to win his first ever Gold Glove.

In terms of future thinking, Carroll's health will, obviously, be important. But it does not sound as if this procedure will cause much of an impact. Whenever the 2027 season may begin, Carroll should be ready to go, barring any unforeseen developmments.