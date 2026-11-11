New Report Says Nolan Arenado's Position Change May Be More Permanent

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a future Hall Of Fame player at third base in Nolan Arenado, but Arenado's days of manning the hot corner may be drawing to a conclusion, according to the latest report.

This idea had already been reported. MLB.com's Steve Gilbert previously wrote about Arenado potentially taking some reps at first base.

At the time of that report, the idea was Arenado could play there occasionally, allowing for a bit more infield flexibility. Arizona could, theoretically, use that flexibility to help add to the lineup without focusing solely on first base.

But according to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Arenado's potential position change might be of a more permanent vareity.

Nolan Arenado could reportedly play first base regularly in 2027

Aug 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first base in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Piecoro's article, Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said he's talked with Arenado about shifting to first base, but "not just in a part-time capacity."

“I think there’s a version in which he plays first base primarily,” Hazen told Piecoro. “I think there’s a version in which he plays some of both [first and third]. He’s told us he’ll do whatever we ask.”

This move is backed by Arenado himself, who is open to the possibility of a change. The 25-year-old's defense was strong enough at third base in 2026, with flashes of excellence that has earned him his reputation.

But it wasn't quite what it has been in the past; Arenado was worth -4 Defensive Runs Saved, though with +2 Fielding Run Value and +2 Outs Above Average.

First base also takes less of a physical toll, which could help the veteran stay on the field and off the IL in the process. Arenado did not spend any time down on the injured list last season, but he did battle nagging injuries throughout.

It was Arenado's bat that made the Diamondbacks' offseason trade with the Cardinals appear worth it, however. He hit a resurgent .255/.331/.475 with 30 home runs (leading the Diamondbacks), good for an .806 OPS.

Arizona's first base OPS, meanwhile, was the weakest in baseball at .636. Moving Arenado to first base permanently could theoretically provide a major boost to their first base output, though third base would become an instant need if that were to happen.

It remains to be seen just how permanent this change may be, but it sounds like the discussion has progressed past simply an occasional start at first base. If that can provide Arizona some roster flexibility while keeping Arenado's health in relatively strong shape, it could be a beneficial change.