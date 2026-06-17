Everything We Know About D-backs' Korean 2-Way Prospect Jun-Sang Eom

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made an intriguing signing official. Korean two-way star Jun-Sang Eom, who was considered a top prospect in the KBO draft this year, inked a deal with Arizona that had been reported just over a week prior.

Eom is 18 years old and uber-athletic, with a 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame. A high school standout, Eom's intrigue stems from the fact that he can throw up to 95 MPH on the mound while also playing shortstop.

Eom met with members of the Phoenix media on Tuesday, speaking to reporters through the translation of Diamondbacks Korea Scout Kyle Lee. Here's all Diamondbacks fans need to know:

Will Jun-Sang Eom be a 2-way player with the Diamondbacks?

The short, disappointing answer? No. The longer, more hopeful answer? Maybe.

"[I] understand the difficulties of being a two-way player, so for now [I'm] going to focus on being a shortstop," Eom said. "[I] like to play defense."

"If possible, after succeeding as a position player, [I have] to obviously have to see how [I] feel. And the velocity is a big thing when [I'm] deciding if [I'm] going to go back to pitching. And the team's agreement on this is really vital."

Manager Torey Lovullo had this to say about that possibility:

"I know he's got a really good arm and he's been pitching. I think we're going to look at him as a shortstop for the most part. I haven't heard anything about pitching, so it looks like he'll come into the system and be looked at, viewed, and evaluated as a shortstop," Lovullo said.

It does not sound like the possibility has been ruled out, but several steps will have to be taken first.

What type of player is Eom?

On the field, Eom is a plus defensive shortstop with a premier throwing arm. He's athletic and instinctual. He has a solid contact-hitting approach, but could unlock power as he matures.

On the intangible side, Eom considers himself to be a leader and a high-energy player.

"I do show a lot of leadership on the field and a lot of energy also," he said. "And I encourage other teammates also on the field. I would like to be a player, if someone watches... once, they're going to remember."

When will Eom join the organization officially?

Eom still has "a few big tournaments" left to participate in, and still has to graduate high school before he can join Arizona's minor league system.

That means he will likely come over to the Diamondbacks some time soon after February of 2027.

Why sign with the Diamondbacks?

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

At first, Eom turned down the opportunity to sign with the Diamondbacks. But as he thought on it more, the opportunity to potentially play on a major league team was too good a chance to pass up.

"The Diamondbacks were really aggressive pursuing [me], and also the dream of playing in the major leagues. That's why [I] signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks," Eom said.

"At first, [I] actually said no... that [I] wasn't going to sign with [the Diamondbacks]. But the next day, right before [my] game, [I] kept on thinking about [the] offer and the possibility of playing in the majors. That's why [I] called [Lee] to say yes, [I'm] signing with [Arizona].

"It was a difficult decision to make and that's why [I] discussed with his parents a lot, and now [I'm] happy that [I'm] here."

Which Diamondbacks does Eom look up to?

Jun 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) rounds past second base against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Eom has been watching plenty of highlights while in contact with the Diamondbacks. He's very familiar with Arizona's core.

"[I] like and respect every Major League player, but if [I have] to choose, it'll be the infielders. Arenado, Perdomo, and Marte. And also Corbin Carroll, because he plays really hard, and the passion that he has for the game. ... [I want] to succeed when [I watch] Carroll."

Eom had the opportunity to take batting practice and interact with the Diamondbacks' big-leaguers upon his arrival Tuesday.

"Today was definitely the most interesting day of [my] life. ... it was really fun just watching, actually, and meeting them. And [I'm] really excited."