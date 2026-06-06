Diamondbacks' Lack of Offense is Becoming a Huge Concern

It's understandable to see a top offensive group struggle against some of the toughest pitching staffs in baseball. But the Arizona Diamondbacks weren't facing one on Saturday.

The Washington Nationals hold the sixth-worst team ERA in baseball (4.59). Their rotation ERA is the 10th-worst (4.54) and their bullpen is the sixth-worst, as well (4.67). Their starter for Saturday afternoon's game was right-hander Zack Littell, who entered the contest with a 5.01 ERA.

And yet, for the second straight game, the Diamondbacks were held to just one run. They only came away with two base hits on the day in a 6-1 loss to Washington. Their lone run was the result of No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover's first MLB hit — and an ensuing outfield error.

For a team that's been one of the better hitting clubs in baseball over recent years, Saturday's game (on the heels of a 14-1 blowout loss Friday) was concerning.

"I don't even know where to start today," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "I didn't expect that to be the outcome of the game today. I believe in our offensive approach, I believe in our offensive players. But I think we're better than two hits, that's for sure."

Diamondbacks struggle vs Nationals pitching

Jun 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' issues were familiar. They made quick outs early in counts against Littell, with just three baserunners in five innings by the right-hander. Littell took a no-hitter into the fifth frame, before Pavin Smith singled to break it up.

Arizona managed only one more baserunner on the day, working a walk against reliever Orlando Ribalta. That runner was erased on a ground ball double play one batter later. The Diamondbacks only saw 114 pitches on the day, with just 64 by Littell. No Nationals reliever threw more than 15 pitches in an inning. That's not an ideal way to do damage to a pitching staff — sturdy or poor.

"When you grind down pitchers, when you get in the swing counts, hit good hitting counts, you gotta impact the baseball," Lovullo said. "Put runners on base, that's the name of the game. And we just have not had the ability to do that over the past couple of games.

"When you give up early runs, it takes a little bit of your energy away. I get that, but I believe enough in this team offensively to be able to overcome any deficit at any time against any type of pitcher."

Eduardo Rodriguez has uneven start

Jun 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Eduardo Rodriguez did not set the tone early, serving up a single and two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. But to the left-hander's credit, he was able to reign in a potent Nationals offense for five scoreless innings after that.

He was clipped again after going back out for the seventh, however, giving up a solo home run and a one-out triple. That runner scored on a sacrifice bunt attempt once Rodriguez left.

"Maybe I could have clipped him an at-bat earlier... But I wanted him to work through it and just get him back in the dugout with a chance to win the game," Lovullo said.

The left-hander was charged with four earned runs in 6.1 innings, giving up six hits and one walk while punching out five. Juan Morillo and Jonathan Loaisiga went scoreless in relief, save for Rodriguez's inherited runner.

Righty Drey Jameson made his first appearance of 2026 after he was called up earlier Saturday. It was a rough season debut, as the flamethrower gave up two runs on two hits and two walks.