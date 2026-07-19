How D-backs Rebounded From Brutal Loss to Cardinals in Perfect Fashion

On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the field after a brutal 5-4 loss, likely as disgusted as the many fans who voiced their frustrations on social media — and as frustrated as their manager said he was postgame.

And on Saturday, they returned to the field after a quick turnaround, going from a 6:40 p.m. night game to a 1:10 p.m. day game at Chase Field. They turned their mistakes into strengths and walked out the victors of a well-played, high-focus 5-3 game.

And they did so by way of the very players whose mistakes haunted Friday night's loss.

How Diamondbacks rebounded for crucial win vs Cardinals

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jorge Barrosa makes a diving catch in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night's ninth inning alone provided three culprits. Closer Paul Sewald allowed the go-ahead run in a 4-4 tie game. Outfielder Jorge Barrosa was picked off at first base as the tying run. Second baseman Ketel Marte took a called strike three to end the game when a challenge would have kept his at-bat alive.

On Saturday, Marte had two hits, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Barrosa raced down a sharply-hit fly ball deep to center field to save a run in the eighth inning. Sewald shut the door with a three-run lead to secure his 23rd save in 24 chances.

The bats stay hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TYdmZPHLVg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2026

And so, the mistakes were rectified.

"I'm really proud of these guys today," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "Today wasn't an easy day after the type of game that we lost yesterday. These guys came out, rebounded, put things aside.

"There was a little bit of a hangover. ... it was still in our clubhouse.But when the game started, our guys separated that. And they went out there and performed and they won a baseball game."

Jul 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado echoed his manager's sentiment.

"It was a tough finish yesterday. Nobody went home happy, that's for sure. So it was just great to come back here ready to go," Arenado said, speaking to Todd Walsh and Mark Grace on the D-backs.TV postgame show.

Arenado said he spoke to Barrosa earlier in the day about Friday's baserunning mistake, during which he served as the pinch-runner after Arenado worked a walk.

"I told Barrosa today, he got picked off, but that's not why we lost the game. We lost the game because I struck out with a man on third, less than two outs. A couple other guys did. We were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. That's why we lost.

"Obviously that baserunning error, we don't want that. He knows he shouldn't do that. But at the same time, that's not why we lost. We lost because we as a group didn't do what we needed to do. And there's no pointing the finger. ... Marte's probably still in the old school mindset where [the pitcher] made a nice backdoor sinker where you think he got you, and that's just the way you move on."

Arenado himself had a strong game Saturday against his former club, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double. But that wasn't why the Diamondbacks won on Saturday, as much as his — or anyone else's — mistakes sunk Friday's contest.

May we interest you in some runs? pic.twitter.com/JicmLgGSb1 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2026

Arizona went 3-for-9 with RISP. Righty Brandon Pfaadt pitched well, as did the bullpen. The D-backs played strong defense.

"It's us as a group, and it's great to see everyone come back," Arenado said. "Barrosa is an outstanding outfielder, outstanding teammate. And then Marte is obviously one of the best players in the game doing his thing."

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks needed that game. A series win would put them ahead 4-2 on the Cardinals this season with a looming makeup game on July 23. Arizona is now only 1.5 games out of a Wild Card berth, with St. Louis as one of the teams standing in the way of that goal.

If the D-backs do force their way into October baseball, it will be as a result of games like Saturday.