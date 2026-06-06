LuJames Groover's First Major League Hit Was Electric

Arizona Diamondbacks No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover found his way into the hit column for the first time in his young major league career on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Groover, who was called up to make his MLB debut on Friday, went hitless in his first game, and grounded out in his first at-bat of Saturday's game two finale.

But then, he saw a center-cut slider from Nationals right-hander Zack Littell.

Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover collects first MLB hit

Groover ripped that pitch 103 MPH off the bat into the right field gap. After an error by Washington outfielder Jacob Young, the ball traveled all the way to the Chase Field wall, and Groover found himself standing at third base safely.

The hit was ruled a single and an E8, and scored Pavin Smith easily from second base, as Arizona cut a 2-0 deficit in half.

Let's Groove.



LuJames Groover has his first MLB hit! pic.twitter.com/zy9EHZfJl2 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 6, 2026

The 24-year-old Groover is known for his ability to make solid contact. He has an extremely positive track record in the minor leagues, with a .302 career MiLB batting average. He hit .309 in the 2025 season for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, which was enough to wrest a batting title away from teammate Ryan Waldschmidt by a marginal amount.

Groover is one of a handful of top-rated prospects to get his first taste of MLB action for the Diamondbacks this season, joining outfield prospects Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 1) and Tommy Troy (No. 4).

Groover was a part of the same draft class as Troy; the two served as the Diamondbacks' first- and second-round picks in the 2023 MLB draft. Both appear to have hit tools that play at the major league level, though it's been an extremely small sample size for both players.

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Groover posted a 14.5% walk rate and 16.8% strikeout rate while hitting .322/.421/.452 for the Reno Aces this season. Those are the types of numbers the Diamondbacks like to see, though his power is still a work in progress.

Unlike his fellow call-ups, Groover is primarily a corner infielder. He has been a third baseman for most of his minor league career, but has started at first base in back-to-back games for Arizona, following Ildemaro Vargas' collision with Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy on Thursday night.

Groover's defense has been sturdy enough thus far in a small sample size. He's also expected to get some time at DH. But for now, he gets to enjoy his first major league knock.