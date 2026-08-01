Diamondbacks Linked to Highly-Coveted Nationals Slugger

The Arizona Diamondbacks need a first baseman. The Washington Nationals' first baseman is having a breakout season, is affordable, and is just 26 years old.

That, of course, would be Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr., whose excellent 2026 numbers have led to a significant bout of trade rumors. And, according to a new report, the Diamondbacks are very much involved.

Per a new report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Garcia is a name that could be a perfect fit for Arizona.

"Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. is drawing considerable interest on the trade market, looming as a particular fit for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are seeking to upgrade at the position," Rosenthal writes.

"The Nationals, however, are holding off on entertaining offers for García as they wait to determine their exact course, according to people briefed on their plans."

The Diamondbacks have, reportedly, checked in with the Nationals already, according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.

At this point the Dbacks have checked in with the Nats who are still determining whether they are buyers or sellers so next game or two should decide that. https://t.co/AIrHkyJZB2 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 31, 2026

Garcia was removed mid-game on Friday night, which caused plenty of speculation. That turned out to be a minor knee issue, which does not appear significant at the moment.

Diamondbacks reportedly in on Luis Garcia Jr.

There's no denying this trade would benefit Arizona's offense should it come to fruition. Garcia is hitting to an exceptional .283/.314/.561 slash with 23 home runs this season. That's good for an .874 OPS and 135 wRC+.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have the worst cumulative first base OPS in baseball. That number (.596) is dead last in baseball by nearly 50 points. It's been a rotating carousel of Tim Tawa, Ildemaro Vargas and Tyler Locklear since the DFA of Pavin Smith and Carlos Santana. They need a left-handed slugger in the middle of their order, and Garcia is just that.

Though the D-backs are limited somewhat by the Competitive Balance Tax, Garcia would only cost a little over $2 million in salary for the rest of the year.

He's also under control for 2027, which could be a benefit or a lack thereof, depending on how intense the looming threat of a 2027 lockout becomes.

Jul 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. (2) reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garcia is not much of a defensive first baseman, sitting close to league average in Fielding Run Value and Outs Above Average. But Arizona has a history of improving bat-first infielders' defense, while the Nationals have played poor defense as a collective this season.

The biggest question with Garcia is purely cost. The Nationals will be looking for significant capital in return, and may prefer pitchers who are at or near the MLB level as opposed to hitting prospects, given their MLB-leading offense and general lack of quality pitching.

It's also a bit intriguing that they would be willing to deal Garcia, who has only had one season with above-average hitting numbers. They may not believe this success is sustainable, though Garcia's expected stats all heavily suggest his production is anything but fake this season.

The Diamondbacks would do well to stay involved in this conversation. But it may not be realistic.