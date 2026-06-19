Diamondbacks Lose Ryne Nelson to Surprise Injury in Brutal Blow

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson has suffered a surprise injury, according to a new report.

Per Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro, Nelson has a partially torn forearm flexor. In Nelson's place, right-hander Yilber Diaz has been called up from Triple-A Reno.

Ryne Nelson has a partially torn flexor. Yilber Diaz being called up — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 19, 2026

Since this report, the Diamondbacks have specified that the diagnosis is a strained right elbow. This means that the injury is not automatically season-ending, and it is unclear if surgery will be required at this time. This type of injury is not typically as lengthy as Tommy John surgery unless the UCL is involved, which is unknown as of this writing.

Still, that path may be firmly on the table for Nelson, with a potentially long recovery road ahead.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson suffers surprise injury

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nelson had been in the midst of an up-and-down season, but was coming off a strong start against the Los Angeles Angels his last time out, throwing seven innings of two-run baseball on the way to a 4-3 Diamondbacks win at Chase Field.

The 28-year-old right-hander had, however, experienced a surprising number of blowup starts this season, and held a 4.97 ERA over the course of 83.1 innings.

The Diamondbacks' rotation options have already worn thin, with the recent news that Corbin Burnes has suffered a setback in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery.

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is still being stretched back out to full starting length, and will need to get through least one or two more up-down increases before he is ready to start for the major league club again.

Pfaadt's most recent start came on June 14, where he threw just 3.1 innings on 42 pitches. He is scheduled to start for Triple-A Reno Saturday night, and should throw north of 50.

Lefty Mitch Bratt may be an option down the road to take Nelson's spot, though he is still 22 and just came off the minor league IL after suffering a minor back injury earlier in the year.

Diamondbacks call up Yilber Diaz

Jul 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Yilber Diaz (45) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Diaz, 25, has not pitched more than two innings in a game for Triple-A Reno this season. It is unclear if the Diamondbacks plan to use him as a traditional starter, or an opener for a bullpen game. Diaz has experience starting, but has not been stretched out in some time.

The hard-throwing right-hander has a 4.50 ERA in the minor leagues this season. At times, he's been completely dominant, though he's also struggled with command. He has 43 strikeouts in 32 innings for Reno, but also 21 walks.

Diaz has already made his debut as a starting pitcher in the 2024 season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 31.1 major league innings, though he has not yet graduated from prospect status. Diaz currently ranks No. 22 in Arizona's system.