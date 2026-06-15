There's No Reason Diamondbacks' Manuel Pena Should Still Be in AA

There is simply nothing left to prove for Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Manuel Pena at the Double-A level.

The 22-year-old Pena has been turning some heads with his power surge this season for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, but the numbers go far beyond the average hot streak.

A one-way trip to Reno should be in the cards for the young infielder sooner than later. Let's take a look at Pena's stats so far this season:

Diamondbacks' Manuel Pena continues to light up Double-A

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Pena is hitting .311/.354/.673 so far this season, which is good for an OPS of 1.027. And that number keeps improving. For the month of June, Pena is slugging .857 and has an OPS of 1.312.

Of course, the main event has been the long ball. And he's had plenty of those. Pena has crushed 26 home runs so far in 2026, with over half a season's worth of games still to play.

His 26 homers are already more than any individual player in the Diamondbacks' farm system recorded in the 2025 season, and he's on pace for well over 50 if he maintains the same pace of play.

Certainly, there's a legitimate chance he'll cool off or regress, as this pace of play is hardly sustainable. But that's been the case all year, and he's seemed to only get hotter as the season has progressed.

Pena still has some road ahead of him before a call-up to the majors might be in order, but his unexpected outburst of power is reminiscent of infielder Jose Fernandez, who made a splash with his 17-homer season in Amarillo in 2025.

Fernandez was called up for his major league debut this season after just one game at the Triple-A level, though he's since been sent back after MLB pitching began to adjust.

Pena, if he keeps this up, will be on an eerily similar path — and perhaps even more impressively, considering he's already smashed Fernandez's 2025 total in homers.

It's not just the home runs, either. Pena put forward a 3-for-5 night, with three singles and two RBI on Sunday for Amarillo. He will need to work some more walks (18 on the year) and limit strikeouts (65 in 279 plate appearances), but he certainly has time for that area to develop.

Other Diamondbacks minor league notes

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt reacts in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt made his second start since being optioned to Triple-A. He threw 3.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks for Reno. More importantly, he threw 45 pitches (28 strikes) and added an extra up-down.

Pfaadt's road back to full-time starting will likely include three more starts with increased pitch count and up-downs. He has a 2.84 ERA in his first two starts.

Righty Kade Strowd, who left his MLB debut with a trainer and a "dead arm" feeling, made his first appearance since being optioned back down, allowing two runs in one inning on 19 pitches. The good news is he appears to have avoided serious injury.

Veteran OF Max Kepler, who Arizona signed to a one-year deal as his 80-game suspension draws to a conclusion, is "rehabbing" with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. In two games, Kepler has three hits (including a home run) and five RBI. He is eligible to be activated on June 25.

Outfielder and No. 16 prospect Druw Jones is having a hot month in Amarillo. He's hitting .333/.480/.462 in June, though his season OPS is still creeping up toward .700.

Right-hander and No. 7 prospect Daniel Eagen is recovering from a slow start to his season. He's strung together back-to-back strong performances, and has a 3.60 ERA over the course of his last seven starts. He hasn't surrendered more than three runs in an outing since April 28 and has 46 punchouts in his recent 30 innings of work.