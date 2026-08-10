Diamondbacks Make Inevitable Decision Regarding Closer Paul Sewald

The Arizona Diamondbacks will reportedly be parting with their long-time closer.

According to a new report from Arizona Sports 98,7's John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks have elected to designate former closer Paul Sewald, likely ending his tenure in Arizona for the second time.

Paul Sewald has been designated for assignment — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 10, 2026

Diamondbacks DFA Paul Sewald

Aug 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move does not come as all that much of a surprise at this point in the season. Sewald, who had signed for just $1.5 million and reclaimed the closer role at the beginning of the season, had entered a familiar rough stretch.

After Sewald made an outstanding start to his year, picking up 23 of 24 saves, his effectiveness had clearly begun to waiver. He pitched to a 6.23 ERA in the month of June and an 8.23 in July.

When he blew two out of three saves between July 21-28, the Diamondbacks did not hesitate to remove him as closer and go with a closer-by-committee approach.

But once Sewald stepped back from closing games, it was evident he was not much more effective in a lower-leverage role. He was tagged for five earned runs without recording an out against the Cleveland Guardians in his first low-leverage assignment, turning what looked like a Diamondbacks' blowout win into a relatively close game.

Though the Diamondbacks likely would have preferred to see Sewald regain his confidence and re-assert himself as a valuable leverage arm, that did not ultimately happen.

Sewald's final appearance as a Diamondback, for now, was collecting the final out of August 5's win over the San Diego Padres — not a save situation, but a ninth-inning game-ending out, at the least.

At what appears to be the end of the road, Sewald holds a 6.23 ERA. Arizona's closer committee has gotten the job done without much trouble so far, though it's mostly been left-hander Brandyn Garcia getting the ninth inning.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen has been strong all season — surprisingly so, given the preseason expectations. But it has begun to struggle a bit as workloads increase and players deal with the natural wear and tear of the 162-game marathon that is the regular season.

It is not exactly clear as of this writing what the corresponding move might be, but it will likely be the addition of right-hander Zack Littell — who reportedly agreed to terms on Sunday — to the 40-man and 26-man roster. Also returning will be right-hander Michael Soroka, though Soroka will not need a 40-man slot.