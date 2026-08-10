Sewald, Soroka Moves Headline Diamondbacks' 4-Player Roster Shuffle

The Arizona Diamondbacks have shuffled their pitching staff in a new roster move.

Just announced on Monday afternoon, the Diamondbacks made the ultimate tough decision to designate closer Paul Sewald for assignment, as was was first reported by Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro.

In addition, right-hand starter Michael Soroka has been activated from the 15-day Injured List. He will start against the Rockies Monday night.

Meanwhile, right-hander Zack Littell officially signed his one-year contract and righty Kade Strowd was optioned back to Triple-A Reno. Arizona's 40-man roster is at 40 and the 26-man at 26.

Diamondbacks DFA Paul Sewald

Aug 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sewald's DFA was somewhat expected. The right-handed veteran had pitched to a 6.23 ERA this year, and despite locking down 24 of 27 save chances, was not pitching well. He allowed 12 home runs in 39 innings this year.

After blowing two saves in three opportunities, the Diamondbacks yanked him out of the closer role, opting to go with a committee approach in the ninth inning.

Sewald will end his second tenure in Arizona with an all-time 53-for-62 save conversion rate (about 85%) and a 4.95 ERA in parts of three seasons with the Diamondbacks. His efforts in the 2023 second half and postseason were instrumental in getting Arizona back to the World Series, but it's clear Sewald is no longer able to consistently deceive batters.

Diamondbacks activate Michael Soroka

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka has not pitched since June 19 due to a glute strain, but he'd been a high-quality arm prior to that departure. He has a 3.07 ERA and an 8-3 record in 15 starts.

The injury process dragged out a bit longer than anticipated, but Soroka's return comes at a good time.

Arizona's rotation has been manned by rookies and struggling veterans, with Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt carrying most of the load. Adding a third quality arm to the mix will, hopefully, provide some reinforcements as the playoff chase becomes tighter.

Diamondbacks sign Zack Littell

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

News of this signing first broke Sunday via Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, but the deal is now official.

Arizona will add some rotational depth in the form of former Nationals righty Zack Littell. Littell has a rough 4.97 ERA this year, but has pitched much better in a bulk relief role. The Diamondbacks may elect to use him in that type of role, or insert him into the rotation if needed.

Diamondbacks option Kade Strowd

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd (24) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kade Strowd was the primary return of the Blaze Alexander trade with Baltimore. He's made only one MLB appearance with Arizona, leaving with a trainer after giving up a run in one-plus innings.

Strowd has a 6.63 ERA in Triple-A Reno. He was most recently recalled on August 7, but did not appear in a game for the three days he was back up.