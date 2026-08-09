Diamondbacks to Sign Former Nationals Pitcher to Add Rotation Depth

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be adding to their rotation depth, according to a new report.

Per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Diamondbacks have agreed to sign former Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals righty starting pitcher Zack Littell.

It is not clear if it is a major- or minor-league contract at this time, though it would appear to be a major league deal.

Diamondbacks to sign Zack Littell

Jul 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Littell was not in the midst of a strong season prior to this signing. In fact, he had been designated for assignment by the Nationals back on August 5, two days following the Trade Deadline. He was given his release two days later on August 7.

Littell has a 4.97 ERA this year, with an even worse 6.09 expected ERA and 5.75 FIP. He spent time in both the bullpen and starting rotation. As a starting pitcher, he held a 6.18 ERA, but he had more success in bulk relief, with a 3.18 figure in that role.

According to Piecoro, there is a possibility Littell could serve that role with Arizona. However, he also specifically mentioned it as a signing that could provide starting rotation depth.

The Diamondbacks' rotation is banged-up, but they are expected to get right-handed starter Michael Soroka back from the injured list as soon as Monday. Rehabbing ace Corbin Burnes is still working his way back from the shoulder injury suffered while working on his return from Tommy John surgery.

Arizona, much to the dismay of many fans, was not able to add any pitching at the 2026 Deadline.

They reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Mets righty Clay Holmes, but New York backed out of that deal after they had an issue with the medical records of an unnamed D-backs prospect involved in the deal.

Littell is likely not the arm that some would have hoped to see the D-backs land, but he could be able to provide some rotational depth should rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt struggle — or if Arizona suffers another injury to their staff.

The Diamondbacks do not have much of a traditional long reliever, either.

Righty Gerardo Carrillo has looked promising in a multi-inning role, and Drey Jameson is working his way back from a hip impingement. But neither of those arms are capable of providing much more than two innings at a time. Littell has pitched at least 3.2 innings in all of his relief appearances.