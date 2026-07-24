Diamondbacks Give Hopeful New Timeline for Corbin Burnes' Return

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes was supposed to be back around the time of the All-Star Break, until a shoulder injury suffered during his Tommy John surgery rehab halted that process in its tracks.

Burnes' season was then thrust into uncertainty. He was shut down from throwing and faced the potential of missing the entire remainder of 2026. But that doesn't sound like it's going to be the case, according to the latest update from manager Torey Lovullo.

Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show on Friday, revealed the new (hopeful) timeline for Burnes' return.

Torey Lovullo gives new hopeful Corbin Burnes timeline

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Corbin Burnes (right) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lovullo, earlier in the day, had spoken on MLB Network radio and gave a rough estimate of late August to early September for Burnes' return. From his comments on AZSports 98.7, it sounds like the latter end of that estimated window is the goal.

"I had a nice hour-long visit with him this past weekend before he hit the road on this long road trip, Lovullo said. "And he said, 'Torey, I'm telling you, I wanna be there the first week of September.' So what does that mean? I don't know. He's got a lot of work between now and then."

"That's kind of what I gripped out on my radio show this morning, that he's aching to get back out there as soon as possible and help us win some baseball games. So hopefully early September, and then we'll make an adjustment from there."

Lovullo said the right-hander is currently throwing out to 90 feet. He'll need to throw a flat-ground session next.

"I think Corbin is doing a really nice job of working his butt off with our medical team," the manager said.

Of course, Burnes has been consistent in pushing for aggressive returns. Some may speculate that the accelerated pace contributed to his initial setback. Lovullo said the D-backs' medical staff would be "totally in charge of all that" with regard to balancing caution with aggression.

"I think the wrappers are off and he's gonna start getting after it. I think there's evidence of everything healing the right way. And if that's the case, I think we can be as aggressive as possible," Lovullo said.

"We'll see it through Corbin's eyes based on what he's given us after every throwing program that he has."

The Diamondbacks could certainly use Burnes in their banged-up starting rotation. They're currently relying on two rookies in Mitch Bratt and Kohl Drake as they await the returns of Burnes, as well as Michael Soroka, Ryne Nelson and Zac Gallen.