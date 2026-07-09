Diamondbacks Set Tentative Timeline for Justin Martinez's Return

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen has not been nearly the same source of narrative frustration this season. That's a welcome change, to be sure. But fireballing reinforcements are still on the way.

Right-hander Justin Martinez, who was one of the three major D-backs arms to have to undergo elbow surgery during the 2025 season, is on the return path, and will likely be back sometime in August, according to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro.

Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez is on the return path

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) reacts after an out against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Torey Lovullo told Piecoro that Martinez has thrown "at least a dozen bullpen sessions," and could end up throwing to live batters as soon as next week, Piecoro wrote.

That would put Martinez on pace for an August return, though the exact window still seems to be up in the air.

These rehab processes take significant time, come with nuance in terms of day-to-day recovery, and can, as evidenced by A.J. Puk and Corbin Burnes, lead to potential setbacks. There is no way to know if Martinez will get through every session feeling as good as can be expected. But Lovullo was somewhat definitive with regard to a targeted August return.

“It depends on how the [live BP sessions] go,” Lovullo said to Piecoro. “I think there’s going to be a series of lives. How many, I’m not sure. But his return is sometime in August. It’s imminent. He’s charging very hard.”

The manager also noted that Martinez's velocity has been sitting in the upper 90s, which is a good sign for a player that relied somewhat heavily on velocity. It may take some time for Martinez to get back up to the triple-digit range, however.

Jun 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Justin Martinez (63) throws against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez appeared to be gaining momentum as one of Arizona's primary closer options prior to his unfortunate elbow injury in early June of 2025. He pitched to a stellar 2.48 ERA with nine holds and eight saves in 2024, then went 5-for-6 in saves with four holds in his limited 2025; his ERA closed out at 4.11 last year, though he only got through 15.1 innings' worth of action.

As it stands, the Diamondbacks have been holding their own in the bullpen department this season — perhaps surprisingly so. It's not been an elite season, by any means, but the D-backs rank dead center of MLB with a 4.06 bullpen ERA ahead of Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Arizona brought back Paul Sewald to bridge the closer gap, and despite his 4.50 ERA and rough non-save outings, he's 20-for-21 in save chances. Jonathan Loaisiga, Taylor Clarke, Juan Morillo and Brandyn Garcia have all pitched well this season, while Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson appear to have returned to their previous form.

It's not exactly that the D-backs are as desperate for for a closer or high-leverage arm as they have been in the past.

But Martinez brings a positive energy to the field, both in terms of personality and with his high-velocity stuff, and he's much better equipped to be Arizona's closer of the future than Sewald, if he can bounce back from his injury, of course.

There will likely be a re-adjustment period after such a lengthy downtime for Martinez, but it's good to see a somewhat-defined timeline for the flamethrower.