Diamondbacks Set New Lineup for Critical Game 2 vs Phillies, Luzardo

The Arizona Diamondbacks are already facing a crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies after a tough 2-1 loss on Tuesday night.

Arizona saw the return of second baseman Ketel Marte on Monday night, to a chorus of boos and cheers alike. But the D-backs' offense was unable to muster enough to take down a quality Phillies club, despite an admirable performance by their pitching staff.

Tuesday night's game comes with higher stakes. If Arizona is not able to win, they will have to win the Wednesday afternoon finale, or risk surrendering the 2026 season series to the Phillies, who sit in the second National League Wild Card Berth — five games ahead of Arizona.

Though the D-backs will be in more direct competition with the San Diego Padres as the playoff race heats up, to lose a season series to a team that is still within reach will certainly be a blow to their playoff chances. At this stage, with just 24 games left, any loss comes with playoff implications.

So let's take a look at Arizona's lineup for their game two matchup with Philadelphia at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks set lineup for game two vs Phillies

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) hits an RBI sacrifice fly out against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the batting order looks like for Tuesday night's game:

SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno DH Ketel Marte 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Ildemaro Vargas 1B Tim Tawa CF Jordan Lawlar LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Marte will remain in the DH slot for the time being, as he returns from a knee injury which required a stint on the 10-day IL. Ildemaro Vargas will remain at second base for the time being, with Tim Tawa at first. Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and single in his returb debut Monday night.

With a tough left-hander on the mound for the Phillies in Jesus Luzardo, the Diamondbacks will sit both Lars Nootbaar and Max Kepler, instead rolling with a young outfield contingent. Jordan Lawlar and rookie Ryan Waldschmidt will take center and left field next to Corbin Carroll in right.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who was just activated from the 10-day IL on Tuesday, will not find his way into the lineup yet, though he is expected to get playing time against southpaw pitchers going forward.

The Diamondbacks got to Luzardo for five earned runs in 4.2 innings back in April. Arizona has consistently performed well against left-handed pitching, though Luzardo has had a brilliant 1.31 ERA in the month of August.

The D-backs will counter with a tough lefty of their own. Eduardo Rodriguez has pitched to a 2.50 ERA and has been one of the most valuable members of this Arizona club. In big games, there's hardly anyone else who has provided more hope on the mound for the D-backs this season.