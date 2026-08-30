D-backs Face Biggest Playoff Implications Yet in Series vs Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field starting Monday, August 31 for a critical three-game series with massive National League Wild card implications.

National League Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Standings Through Games of August 29 | Jack Sommers

The Cubs (77-59) sit astride the NL Wild Card standings, and the Phillies (76-60) are a game behind them in the second spot.

The Padres (72-64) and D-backs (73-65) are in a virtual tie, four games behind the Phillies and five games behind the Cubs. San Diego is listed as technically in the third Wild Card due to a .0004 percentage point difference in win percentage.

While it's impossble for the D-backs to catch the Phillies in this series alone, it's crucial that they win the series if they are to have any hope of catching them. Arizona currently leads the season series two games to one.

The Return of Ketel Marte

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (right) celebrates with teammate Gabriel Moreno after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is widely expected that Ketel Marte will be activated from the 10-day injured list during this series, perhaps as soon as Monday, August 31. Marte has been dealing with knee inflammation and received a cortisone shot prior to starting rehab work at Salt River Fields.

Marte failed to show up at Fenway park on Monday, August 17 and was placed on the restricted list for several days without pay. After a meeting with Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo on August 20 he was transferred to the IL.

Per a report from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, team veterans Geraldo Perdomo, Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Merrill Kelly met with Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo. It was decided that Marte should be welcomed back to the team and the focus should be on baseball and trying to win a Wild Card spot.

Starting Pitching Matchups

RHP Aaron Nola, 5-10, 5.03 ERA vs RHP Brandon Pfaadt, 7-1, 3.51 ERA

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nola has not had a good season, but has been much better of late, posting a 2.60 ERA over his last six starts, 35 innings pitched.

Pfaadt has hit a bump in the road after his strong run of starts coming back up from Triple-A. In his last two outings, 12.1 innings he's given up nine runs on 13 hits, including four homers.

LHP Jesus Luzardo, 12-5, 3.09 ERA vs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 14-4, 2.50 ERA

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luzardo is having the best season of his career and is coming off tossing seven shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Rodriguez is also having the best season of his career, and threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs in his last start on August 26.

RHP Andrew Painter, 3-8, 5.95 ERA vs RHP Jose Cabrera, 0-3, 5.32 ERA

Aug 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jose Cabrera (53) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a battle of two rookie starters, Painter is the one more likely to get deeper into a game. He has thrown 13 innings over his last two starts, allowing four runs on seven hits with 14 strikeouts.

Cabrera has made five starts in his career. He went five innings in the first two, and pitched 4.1 innings in his two most recent starts.

Diamondbacks and Phillies Bullpens

August 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Justin Martinez (63) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies rank 19th in bullpen ERA (4.26), but their peripherals of xERA, FIP, and xFIP are all top six or better. Closer Jhoan Duran has 28 saves and a 1.64 ERA.

The Diamondbacks rank 18th with a 4.15 ERA with peripherals that all closely match their ERA. They are using a closer-by-committee approach since cutting Paul Sewald.

Juan Morillo got the most recent save, but Brandyn Garcia and Kevin Ginkel have also registered saves in the last month. Justin Martinez is back but has not gotten a chance to close yet.

Diamondbacks and Phillies Offenses

Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Corbin Carroll (7) races home to score a run against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Aug. 10, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with 4.54 runs scored per game, but they've been hot in August, scoring 5.4 runs per game this month. Their offense is still led by Kyle Schwarber and his league-leading 40 homers. Bryce Harper has already matched last year's homer and RBI totals, and currently has 27 and 77 respectively.

The D-backs' offense ranks right behind Philadelphia for the year, with 4.53 runs per game. They've averaged 4.63 R/G for August, but have struggled with consistency.

Corbin Carroll has 28 double, 16 triples, 19 homers, and 20 stolen bases. If he hits 4 more triples and one more homer he'll be just the fifth player in MLB history to reach 20 or more in all four categories.