Ranking Diamondbacks' Top 3 Team MVP Candidates Ahead of Final Month

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of a playoff push, and that race will only get tighter as the September stretch run arrives.

The Diamondbacks are 73-66, seven games over .500 and a half game back of the third and final Wild Card spot. As is the case with any marathon season, there has been a fair mix of highs and lows.

For now, we'll examine some of the highs. Arizona has received positive contributions from plenty of players this season — some expected and some unexpected. But some such players have had more consistent, powerful impact.

At this stage of the season, who might be the most vauable player on the Diamondbacks' roster? Let's break down some of the deserving candidates:

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

Aug 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't look at the peripherals and don't look at the strikeouts. Eduardo Rodriguez's season has been strange, but invaluable to Arizona.

The veteran southpaw has maintained an excellent ERA all season, despite some of his expected metrics suggesting he's due for regression. That could strike any pitcher at any moment, of course, but Rodriguez has defied that narrative time and time again.

It's not all necessarily luck. Rodriguez has stranded nearly 83% of baserunners, and seems to always find a way to execute when the moment becomes intense. He's giving up the fewest home runs of his career (0.78 per nine) and has pitched to contact at a high level of efficiency.

His 2.50 ERA may not match the 4.41 expected ERA, but it does match the eye test of how well Rodriguez has executed this season. The Diamondbacks are 21-6 in games he's started in 2026. That is no accident.

Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno

Aug 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) walks off the field after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabriel Moreno has been the Diamondbacks' best hitter for much of the season. His .303 batting average and .850 OPS both lead all Arizona hitters.

Moreno's hit a career high 11 homers and his .468 slugging percentage is also his best-ever clip. He's tied with Ketel Marte for the team lead in RBI (67) and has been the most reliable situational hitter on the roster. Moreno has produced a 123 wRC+ with runners in scoring position.

On top of his bat, the former Gold Glove backstop remains a high-level defender. He's been worth +8 Fielding Run Value, +9 Defensive Runs Saved, and ranks well above average in every measurable catching defensive metric — including catching 28% of base stealers.

As such, Moreno has been worth an average of 4.5 WAR. His biggest concern has been health; though he has spent some time on the IL this year, he's just four games shy of a career high in games played. His availability has been better than previous seasons, and when he's been on the field, he's been consistently productive.

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) looks to bat again the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It speaks to the caliber of player Corbin Carroll is that fans are somewhat disappointed by the 26-year-old star's numbers this season.

Carroll is hitting .244/.341/.476 this season, for an .817 OPS that ranks second among Arizona's hitters. He's one shy of a third-straight 20-homer season while on pace to surpass his career highs in triples (16), doubles (28) and walks (69). He's accumulated an average WAR of 4.7 in the process.

His 16 triples leads the major leagues by over double the runner-up (Luis Arraez with seven).

Carroll also became the first player in MLB history to hit 50-plus triples, 100-plus homers and 100-plus stolen bases during the first 650 games of his career. Hall Of Famer Willie Mays did so, but in more than 650 games.

It might not be the same flashy numbers as 2025, but Carroll has been every bit of Arizona's homegrown star, despite a lengthy slump mid-season.