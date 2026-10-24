This Ketel Marte Statistic is One You'd Never Expect

"You can't predict baseball" might be the most consistently accurate phrase in the sport. The 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks are as much proof of that truth as anything else.

The Diamondbacks' season did not go according to plan. They missed the postseason by a thin margin despite finishing 10 games over the .500 marker at 86-76.

But alongside disappointment comes surprise. There are plenty of numbers that stand out from Arizona's 2026 campaign — numbers that might not actually be what you'd expect to see from the D-backs.

One, with particular regard to second baseman Ketel Marte, stands out.

Unexpected Ketel Marte Statistic that stands out from 2026

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) warms up on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number in question? 141. Let's explain:

In 2026, Marte played in 141 games for the Diamondbacks. That is the highest number since 2023 (150), the fourth-most in a season during his 12-year MLB career, and the fifth-most on Arizona's roster.

Marte only trailed Geraldo Perdomo (157), Corbin Carroll (156), Nolan Arenado (152) and Ildemaro Vargas (142) in total games played.

One of the narratives surrounding Marte, for understandable reasons, is that he frequently misses games, whether due to injury or to other circumstances.

That, unfortunately, was a reality in 2026 once again. Those who followed the team closely this season — and perhaps some who didn't — were painfully aware of the stretch Marte missed in August.

He was unexpectedly absent in Boston, which led to a stint on the Restricted List and plenty of ensuing drama. After that, he was transferred to the 10-day IL for a knee issue.

That was the only stretch of significant time missed by Marte, who admittedly also had bit of a down season, independent of the aforementioned drama.

Marte hit to a .249/.316/.432 triple slash line, producing a .748 OPS and 22 homers in those 141 games. That's hardly the stat line of a player who is truly below average, but it was far below the level at which Marte has generally operated over the course of recent, MVP-caliber seasons.

But simply being available is an important aspect of a 162-game season, as well. Despite the drama-filled two weeks in August, Marte did appear in more games than 2024 and 2025.

Does this number absolve Marte of his lack of communication and his unexcused absence? Not in the slightest. The Diamondbacks are going to have to approach handling Marte differently moving forward.

But the idea that the second baseman was hardly available to his team, which has been the case in the past at times, is not factually accurate. Marte played in more games this year than in previous seasons — he simply did not make as consistent an impact as he's provided in those years.