Diamondbacks to Sign Brother of All-Star Shortstop

The Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to sign Dominican outfielder Yeraldo Perdomo, the brother of All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, to an international free agent contract.

The signing is not yet official, but is expected to be made official in the coming weeks, as Major League Baseball's international signing period continues.

"Dominican outfielder Yeraldo Perdomo is expected to sign during the current international signing period 2025-26 with the Arizona Diamondbacks," Romero wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "He is Geraldo’s brother. The official signing could take place in the coming weeks.

The D-backs are coming off an already-robust group of international signings, inking 18 prospects to international free agent contracts when the period began.

More such signings have since trickled in, including this expected signing of their franchise shortstop's brother.

Arizona has had some success with their international free agents. After all Geraldo Perdomo himself was once one. Geraldo Perdomo has grown into not only one of the best players in the D-backs' organization, but also one of the top players in MLB.

He placed fourth in the 2025 National League MVP voting after a career season, and was ranked the 24th-best player in baseball by MLB's Top 100 Right Now list — after not placing in 2024. He posted a seven-WAR season, became the first D-backs shortstop to record 100 RBI, and more than doubled his career homer total in 2025 — earning his first career Silver Slugger award in the process.

"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Lovullo said of Geraldo Perdomo during the 2025 season. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."

"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."

So while it does often take years for international free agents to pan out at the major league level — if at all — the ultimate return is often quite valuable. If Yeraldo Perdomo ends up with even a portion of his brother's talent, the D-backs may have made yet another smart investment in their future.

