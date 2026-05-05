2 Diamondbacks Players Outrighted to Minor Leagues

The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent two players outright to their minor league system, according to the team's transaction logs.

Journeyman veteran catcher Aramis Garcia cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Reno. Infielder Jesus Valdez similarly passed through waivers and was sent to Double-A Amarillo.

Diamondbacks outright Aramis Garcia

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Aramis Garcia (35) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The D-backs called upon Garcia in the absence of Gabriel Moreno, who was recently activated from the injured list.

Moreno had been dealing with an oblique injury, and Arizona opted to bring in a third catcher behind James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo, who split the majority of the starts behind home plate with Moreno unavailable.

Garcia appeared in only three games at the major league level, taking three at-bats and going 1-for-3 with a single. For his minor league season, he's slashing .241/.450/.655 with three homers and three doubles with the Reno Aces. Garcia has also walked nine times against seven strikeouts in nine Triple-A games.

The 33-year-old veteran is the epitome of a depth player, and is unlikely to get much major league playing time without an injury like Moreno's causing a necessity. Garcia spent the 2025 season with the D-backs organization, as well.

Though McCann's and Del Castillo's bats have not necessarily been massively productive, the D-backs value what McCann brings as a veteran game-caller. Del Castillo has made defensive improvements this season, as well.

As long as Moreno can stay healthy, those three players will remain the backstop trio in Arizona for the remainder of the regular season.

Diamondbacks outright Jesus Valdez

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Valdez, meanwhile, was an emergency call-up for the D-backs' Mexico City Series against the San Diego Padres. As is the rule with international contests, teams are awarded the opportunity to call upon a 27th man, but it must be a position player.

Valdez, who has mostly been shuffled back and forth between Double-A and Triple-A in his tenure with the D-backs' organization, was the club's designated 27th man for that series, but did not appear in either game.

The 28-year-old infielder has spent time in the Dodgers, Pirates and D-backs' organizations since 2018, after he was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

For his minor league career, Valdez owns a .248/.316/.408 slash and .724 OPS. He has not made an appearance in the major leagues, and is unlikely to be called upon again by Arizona this season, barring an emergency depth need.