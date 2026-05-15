3 Diamondbacks Players Who Are On Fire This Month

What have you done for me, lately? Such is the question on fans' minds across all sports. For the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been in a rough stretch lately, it might feel as if there have been very few real contributions — particularly from some struggling offensive stars.

But despite being in the midst of a 4-6 stretch of play, and losing four of their last five series, it would be an oversight to not offer some praise to the players who have stepped up for Arizona in recent days.

Below are three of the D-backs' top contributing players — one position player one starting pitcher, and one reliever — who have been hot since the month of May began.

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There weren't many members of the Diamondbacks who needed a bounce-back season more than veteran southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, but he's delivered exactly what Arizona has needed thus far in the early going of 2026.

In the month of May, Rodriguez has been simply brilliant. He's pitched 15.1 innings and allowed only one earned run, while striking out 11. He's allowed 12 total baserunners in that span — six hits and six walks — which adds up to a 0.78 monthly WHIP.

And most impressively, that high inning count came over just two (brilliant) starts. Rodriguez pitched a seven-inning shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 5 to help end the D-backs' losing skid, and kicked off a stretch of elite starting pitching results in the process.

But the lefty followed that up with the deepest outing of his career, throwing 8.1 innings of one-run baseball against the Mets for a series win. He fell two outs shy of his first career complete game.

Though his expected stats suggest some regression from his 2.25 season ERA could be on the horizon, there's no denying how well the veteran has pitched, especially this month.

Diamondbacks 3B Nolan Arenado

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks needed their veteran third baseman to see some improvement from his poor start to the year, and he certainly appears to have found a rhythm in his swing.

Arenado is slashing .270/.364/.459 for the month of May thus far, with four doubles and a home run. The power is creeping back in, he's whiffing at fewer pitches and looks more confident and comfortable at the plate.

He even delivered a game-tying RBI double in the ninth inning of Wednesday night's brutal blown-lead loss, though not for any fault in his bat in a 2-for-4 game.

Diamondbacks LHP Brandyn Garcia

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lefty flamethrower Brandyn Garcia was called up on May 1, and has been nearly unhittable since that day.

Garcia has appeared in five games already, and has pitched 5.2 innings. He has yet to allow a run this month — or at all in this major league stint. He's struck out six batters and only allowed one base hit so far in his time on the MLB roster.

But most importantly for Garcia has been his ability to land consistent strikes. He's struggled with command at times in his young career, but has not walked one batter in May, and has thrown 41 of his 56 pitches for strikes, a much-needed 73% clip.

It's not just luck, either. Garcia holds an 0.97 expected ERA and 0.99 FIP. He's getting ground balls and soft contact, in addition to swing-and-miss.