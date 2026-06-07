Diamondbacks Option Reliever After 1 Rough Appearance

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another roster move.

On Sunday, ahead of their finale matchup with the Washington Nationals, the Diamondbacks optioned left-handed reliever Philip Abner to Triple-A Reno.

This move comes as the corresponding move to a return for right-hander Taylor Clarke, who was activated off the family medical emergency list. Abner made just one appearance in his second stint in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks option Philip Abner

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws to the Colorado Rockies in the third inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abner was called up for the second time in 2026 back on June 4, the same day Clarke was placed on the family medical emergency list, and in the same move that sent right-hander Brandon Pfaadt down to Triple-A to be stretched back out as a starter.

Abner, in his limited major league experience prior, has generally been a solid-enough arm to provide some coverage to Arizona, especially if the bullpen was undermanned or somewhat taxed.

But the left-hander, who had given up two runs in 2.1 innings to the Brewers in his first MLB stay, entered what was already a 7-1 game against the Nationals on Friday, and proceeded to give up five earned runs over the course of just 1.1 innings.

In 38 pitches, Abner surrendered five hits, a walk and five earned runs, helped along by two home runs. In such a small sample size of big league innings, Abner's ERA shot up to 17.18.

Abner has been better in Triple-A this season, with a 5.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. For the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League, that number is considered above average.

He'll head back down to the minors. For as poor an outing as Abner had in his most recent stint in the majors, having left-hand reliever depth is an asset teams are not eager to part with barring consistently severe results.

Diamondbacks reinstate Taylor Clarke

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks closing pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) throws against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Clarke's stint on the family medical emergency was relatively short-lived. Though the exact reasoning for his absence has not yet been publicly reported, manager Torey Lovullo did confirm that everything is going well for the right-hander.

"I've been in touch with Taylor. He's doing great," Lovullo said on Saturday. "Everything's great around him, which is great news."

Clarke has been one of the Diamondbacks' top contributors this season, playing a key part in a high leverage relief role. After a blowup outing in his first appearance at Dodger Stadium, the veteran righty has lowered his ERA down to 1.73. His most recent earned run came on April 22.

He'll rejoin a Diamondbacks bullpen that's had some struggles of late, though the high-leverage group has not quite been at fault.