Diamondbacks to Bolster Bullpen With New Pitcher-Swap Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks' tired bullpen will get a fresh arm on Monday, according to a new report.

Per insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the D-backs are expected to call up right-handed relief pitcher Juan Burgos from Triple-A Reno. In the same move, left-handed reliever Philip Abner will go back down to the minor leagues.

Diamondbacks will call up right-handed pitcher Juan Burgos and send left-handed pitcher Phillip Abner down. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 20, 2026

Burgos will get his second chance of the season in the major leagues, while Abner — who pitched a heavy workload during Sunday's wild walk-off comeback win over the Cardinals — will head back to Reno.

The move comes more out of necessity than performance. The Diamondbacks used their bullpen heavily during their three-game series with St. Louis.

The rest built up by the All-Star break has already been depleted. Arizona had to turn to five relievers in all three of those games. Abner and right-hander Drey Jameson — the D-backs' two length-providing relief options — both threw north of 40 pitches on Sunday, so neither would be available for, most likely, at least the next two games.

The off day that was originally scheduled for July 23 is now a makeup game against the Cardinals in St. Louis thanks to a June 25 rainout.

Diamondbacks bring back Juan Burgos

Jun 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Burgos (52) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burgos was part of the Eugenio Suarez trade alongside newly-recalled first baseman Tyler Locklear.

The 26-year-old right-hander has struggled at both the major and minor league level with Arizona this season. He allowed a run on two hits to the Tampa Bay Rays in his lone major league appearance thus far, and has a 5.88 ERA with the Reno Aces this season.

Even considering the offense-heavy environment of both Reno and the Pacific Coast League, Burgos has posted below-average run-prevention numbers. He has high-velocity, high-movement stuff, but has not been able to consistently command that arsenal to the point of effectiveness.

He can, however, pitch multiple innings for Arizona if needed. And he may be needed right away. Rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt is Monday's starter, and he has yet to go longer than three innings in a start.

Diamondbacks option Philip Abner

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abner has been up and down multiple times this season, and has a 6.75 ERA in five major league appearances. He pitched two innings on Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing two of Jameson's inherited runners to score, but no runs of his own.

Abner has a 4.76 ERA for the Reno Aces this year, which is an above-average ERA. He'll head back down, mostly due to his schedule, but could be a length option at the MLB level again this season.