Diamondbacks to Send Out Struggling Brandon Pfaadt in 4-Player Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up their bullpen a bit.

According to an initial report from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, struggling right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will be sent down to Triple-A Reno. Righty reliever Kade Strowd and left-handed reliever Philip Abner are expected to be called up to the majors.

I would expect a couple of roster moves here. Pfaadt to Triple A and left-handed reliever Phillip Abner and right-handed reliever Kade Strowd up with the Diamondbacks. https://t.co/Tsw3yrKbWm — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 4, 2026

Per MLB's Steve Gilbert, right-hander Taylor Clarke will be placed on the bereavement/family medican emergency list, clearing the additional space on the roster.

The @Dbacks are optioning RHP Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno. RHP Taylor Clarke is being placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Kade Strowd and Philip Abner are being called up. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) June 4, 2026

Manager Torey Lovullo had hinted at a potential roster move coming Wednesday night, following the Diamondbacks' 7-0 loss to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We're not exactly perfect pitching-wise," Lovullo noted at the time. "Something could be coming down the pike."

And so, it has.

Diamondbacks option Brandon Pfaadt to Reno

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt reacts in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo also said that it was a "very strong possibility" that Pfaadt would be stretched back out as a starter. That would make the most sense for Pfaadt, who's had his role moved around quite a bit this season.

The right-hander began the season in Arizona's rotation, but struggled as a starter. Once Merrill Kelly returned from his season-opening IL stint, Pfaadt was moved to the bullpen, where his numbers have worsened. He holds a 5.92 ERA after another multi-run outing against the Dodgers Wednesday night.

The hope when moving Pfaadt was to use him as a long reliever, but his outings began to shorten as time went on. It seemed as if there was an expiration date on keeping him stretched out as a starter while avoiding a potential injury risk. It seems as if Arizona does not feel they are beyond the point of no return, which may be best for Pfaadt in the long run, after all.

Diamondbacks call up Kade Strowd

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd (24) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Strowd, 28, was the primary return of the Blaze Alexander trade, coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. He has a 1.71 ERA in a limited sample size of 26.1 innings in the major leagues, but a rough spring training forced him to begin the year in Triple-A.

In Reno, Strowd has pitched extremely well, with the exception of one intense blowup. Strowd allowed six runs in 0.1 innings on May 16, which has contributed to an inflated ERA of 4.95. He has a 2.29 ERA in his other 19.2 innings, however.

Diamondbacks call up Philip Abner

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Abner is no stranger to the major leagues. He's been up once already this season, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers in a mop-up role. Abner made his major league debut at the tail end of 2025 and pitched to a 4.91 ERA in five games.

In Reno, the left-hander has a 5.12 ERA this season — an unimpressive, yet closer to average than abysmal. It's also worth noting his expected ERA is a sparkling 2.96 and his FIP is 3.17, so he's suffered from some poor luck in Triple-A. He has not allowed a run in the minor leagues this year.

Abner can provide multiple innings, and a left-handed reliever can almost always be an asset.