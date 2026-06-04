Diamondbacks to Send Out Struggling Brandon Pfaadt in 4-Player Move
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The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up their bullpen a bit.
According to an initial report from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, struggling right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will be sent down to Triple-A Reno. Righty reliever Kade Strowd and left-handed reliever Philip Abner are expected to be called up to the majors.
Per MLB's Steve Gilbert, right-hander Taylor Clarke will be placed on the bereavement/family medican emergency list, clearing the additional space on the roster.
Manager Torey Lovullo had hinted at a potential roster move coming Wednesday night, following the Diamondbacks' 7-0 loss to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"We're not exactly perfect pitching-wise," Lovullo noted at the time. "Something could be coming down the pike."
And so, it has.
Diamondbacks option Brandon Pfaadt to Reno
Lovullo also said that it was a "very strong possibility" that Pfaadt would be stretched back out as a starter. That would make the most sense for Pfaadt, who's had his role moved around quite a bit this season.
The right-hander began the season in Arizona's rotation, but struggled as a starter. Once Merrill Kelly returned from his season-opening IL stint, Pfaadt was moved to the bullpen, where his numbers have worsened. He holds a 5.92 ERA after another multi-run outing against the Dodgers Wednesday night.
The hope when moving Pfaadt was to use him as a long reliever, but his outings began to shorten as time went on. It seemed as if there was an expiration date on keeping him stretched out as a starter while avoiding a potential injury risk. It seems as if Arizona does not feel they are beyond the point of no return, which may be best for Pfaadt in the long run, after all.
Diamondbacks call up Kade Strowd
Strowd, 28, was the primary return of the Blaze Alexander trade, coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. He has a 1.71 ERA in a limited sample size of 26.1 innings in the major leagues, but a rough spring training forced him to begin the year in Triple-A.
In Reno, Strowd has pitched extremely well, with the exception of one intense blowup. Strowd allowed six runs in 0.1 innings on May 16, which has contributed to an inflated ERA of 4.95. He has a 2.29 ERA in his other 19.2 innings, however.
Diamondbacks call up Philip Abner
Abner is no stranger to the major leagues. He's been up once already this season, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers in a mop-up role. Abner made his major league debut at the tail end of 2025 and pitched to a 4.91 ERA in five games.
In Reno, the left-hander has a 5.12 ERA this season — an unimpressive, yet closer to average than abysmal. It's also worth noting his expected ERA is a sparkling 2.96 and his FIP is 3.17, so he's suffered from some poor luck in Triple-A. He has not allowed a run in the minor leagues this year.
Abner can provide multiple innings, and a left-handed reliever can almost always be an asset.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz