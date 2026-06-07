How to Watch Diamondbacks-Nationals Game 3: Soroka vs Cavalli

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals will be featured as part of the NBC/Peacock Sunday Leadoff slate for their series finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Diamondbacks are coming off back-to-back losses to the Nationals, including a 14-1 blowout and 6-1 loss on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, they'll look to salvage the finale and avoid a somewhat-devastating series sweep. Right-hander Michael Soroka will go against his former team, facing off against Nationals righty Cade Cavalli.

This game will be an exclusive broadcast. Here's how you can catch the action:

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Nationals game 3

May 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli (24) throws to the New York Mets during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

As a part of the Sunday Leadoff initiative, Sunday's game will be exclusively on NBCSN and the Peacock streaming service. It will not be available on NBC's standard cable channel.

Unfortunately, this does mean any fans who have purchased a D-backs.TV streaming package will not have access to their normal broadcast option, and will have to utilize the streaming options available.

The game will be broadcast on the radio for local Arizona fans on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish).

The game is set for an early 12:15 p.m. Arizona time (3:15 p.m. Eastern time) first pitch. This will be the first of Arizona's three appearances on the Sunday Leadoff schedule, with games against the Minnesota Twins (June 21) and Cincinnati Reds (August 23) still to come.

Michael Soroka takes on former team vs Nationals

May 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Soroka has had a bit of a renaissance season thus far for the Diamondbacks. On Sunday, he'll be taking on the team that signed him to a one-year deal ahead of 2025.

He made 16 starts for Washington in 2025, and was not the most effective, pitching to a 4.87 ERA, though with a 3.52 expected ERA that suggests he pitched a bit better than the raw results. He did, however, suffer a biceps strain that held him out of action for just over a month's worth of action.

The Nationals traded Soroka to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline, where he posted a 1.08 ERA, primarily in relief. This year, he's got a 3.49 ERA and 4.09 expected ERA as a starter for Arizona.

He's been one of the Diamondbacks' most reliable arms, throwing consistent strikes and, more importantly, staying healthy — at least thus far.

Soroka has seen the Nationals five times in his career — all as a member of the Braves. He has a 3.00 ERA and a 1-2 record against Washington.

Across from Soroka, Cavalli has been one of the Nationals' best arms, with a 3.62 ERA, a 3.97 expected ERA and a 25.2% strikeout rate. The Diamondbacks have yet to face him in a game