Diamondbacks' Pitching Hammered in Back-And-Forth Game vs Marlins

It was not a good day for the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching staff Tuesday night — that much is certain.

The Diamondbacks, following their series loss to the Washington Nationals, began a three-game set with the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami. Game one quickly turned into an ugly, back-and-forth loss by a score of 10-6.

Once again, it was a rough start for Zac Gallen that set the tone for a poor night of pitching.

Zac Gallen sets up Diamondbacks pitching in another rough start

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) warms up before pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 2, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gallen came into Tuesday's game with a 5.32 ERA, off the heels of a five-inning, five-run (four earned) start against the Dodgers. And he had another difficult outing Tuesday night against Miami, though his line wasn't quite as ugly in and of itself.

Gallen gave up four runs over the course of 5.1 innings. For the second straight game, he gave up nine base hits, including three doubles. Handed a 1-0 lead to begin the first inning, he quickly gave that lead away, and would continue to grind through a tough performance on the road. Gallen exited in the sixth inning with Arizona trailing 3-2 and a runner at first base — who would eventually score.

That simply isn't going to be good enough for Arizona if that is the norm for Gallen's starts these days. His ERA inflated to 5.43, as his hopes for a bounce-back season in 2025 continue to dwindle.

Once Gallen departed, things deteriorated further. Right-hander Taylor Clarke, who has been exceptional this season, plated Gallen's inherited runner, then two more runs of his own.

Lefty Brandyn Garcia loaded the bases, gave up a run, and was eventually charged with four earned after Kevin Ginkel allowed all three of his bequeathed runners to score. Ryan Thompson's clean seventh inning was the only scoreless performance by a D-backs reliever.

Arizona's pitching staff gave up 15 base hits and six extra-base hits in total.

"We got to pitch better for sure," manager Torey Lovullo said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.. "We had the right guys in the right situations and just didn't execute. That's really what it comes down to.

"I thought there were some good moments throughout the course of this game, but you can't give up 10 runs and expect to win a baseball game."

Diamondbacks' offense shows life, but not enough

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at bat during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

It was quite the day for Arizona's star core offensively. Ketel Marte collected three hits, including a two-run single to begin a game-tying rally in the eighth inning. Corbin Carroll crushed his 11th home run of the season, and Gabriel Moreno hit his fifth.

Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-2 and walked three times, looking much more like his regular self. But, in an all-too-familiar fashion, Arizona squandered plenty of chances to score runs. They went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded an astounding 12 batters despite managing to plate six runs.

That will have to change soon, as well.