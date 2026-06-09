Torey Lovullo Puts New Ketel Marte Rumors to Rest

The narratives surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte aren't exactly going away. But manager Torey Lovullo would like them to.

Marte, of course, has been in the public eye once again, following a report from USA Today insider Bob Nightengale that noted a resurrection of internal frustration with the second baseman.

Arizona's All-Star came under scrutiny in 2025 for an unexcused absence in the Dominican Republic, which led to reports surfacing about frustration with his tendency to ask for off days. That came back up again after Marte sat with Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, citing tightness in his low back and hamstring.

Lovullo took it upon himself to make a strong statement regarding the return of this narrative on Tuesday, speaking with reporters ahead of Arizona's game one matchup with the Marlins. Here's what the manager had to say in defense of his player:

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo addresses new Ketel Marte rumors

Jun 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with manager Torey Lovullo (17) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Before it goes any further, I just want to address the Ketel Marte situation," Lovullo told reporters present (h/t Jose Romero). "I can wholeheartedly tell you that Ketel has been an unbelievable player for the Arizona Diamondbacks for a long period of time."

"There are days off that are needed. They are fairly scripted, and we ask for his input. When the athlete gives his input, we're going to listen. But there's this underlying theme that he's not a good teammate, and it's pulling at the fabric of the clubhouse chemistry, which is not true at all."

"What I ask that stops is that theme that something is wrong in our clubhouse or something is not right in our clubhouse because of Ketel Marte. That couldn't be further from the truth. He's been a great teammate, a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and he happens to be one of the best players in the National League. That's what I'm going to focus on," Lovullo said, firmly.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had a statement he wanted to make about Ketel Marte and perceptions about him prior to his pregame comments on Tuesday in Miami. pic.twitter.com/v983YXsHHD — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) June 9, 2026

The fact is, Marte has not been absent from Arizona's lineup often this season. He's played in 61 games, which is second-most on the team, only training Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo by one game (62 each).

Marte has also had issues with soft-tissue injuries in the past, which has caused him to miss extended periods of time. Lovullo emphasized that when initially discussing Marte missing that game against Ohtani and the Dodgers, saying the second baseman wasn't moving exceptionally well the game prior, and the two had agreed on an off day coming next.

All that happened as a result was Marte hitting a walk-off solo homer to earn a massive series split with the Dodgers the following day — his teammates rushing the field to celebrate with him.

It makes sense that the optics of missing that particular contest could lead to some raised eyebrows, especially when there have been issues before with Marte. But the second baseman is on pace for a career-high in games played, and off days will be baked in for all high-load players — not just for Marte.

Marte began the 2026 season in a major slump. Though he's certainly found his way out that particular hole, he's been a bit cool at the plate lately outside of that walk-off homer. He's hitting .246./300/.443 with 11 homers, and it's clear how important his production is to the Diamondbacks' offense.

Whether or not there may have been some circumstantial frustration, Arizona's manager is adamant that it's not negatively affecting the clubhouse. The Diamondbacks have work to do; chasing this narrative is not worthwile unless Marte provides a serious reason to do so.