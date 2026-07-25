Diamondbacks Give New Zac Gallen Injury Update

Arizona Diamondbacks struggling right-hander Zac Gallen appears to have avoided the potential of surgery on his elbow, and the latest update suggsts he might be back on track sooner than later.

Gallen is currently on the D-backs' 15-day injured list as he battles what has been referred to as right elbow inflammation. That can sometimes lead to the potential of Tommy John surgery, especially considering Gallen met with notorious Tommy John surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

But according to manager Torey Lovullo, Gallen has begun working his way back, already.

Diamondbacks give latest update on Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) talks with catcher Adrian Del Castillo (25) and pitching coach Brian Kaplan after giving up two home runs in the 5th inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said Gallen began his throwing program "a couple of days ago," which is a good sign that his timeline won't be exceptionally lengthy.

"He's out to 75 feet," Lovullo said, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

"He's gonna have a repeat MRI in early August, and then at that point, just find out how aggressive we can be. And then it would be very similar to what [Corbin] Burnes is doing when you're talking about the flat ground and then getting on a mound.

"The fact that he's throwing a baseball, he's feeling really good and we're super excited about that."

Gallen appears to be headed back for a big league mound at some point in the coming weeks, though he has been shut down for some time. Gallen's injured list backdate designation is to July 9, so he'll need a little time to build back up for the stretch run, likely post-Deadline.

It's not a secret that Gallen's season has, once again, not gone according to plan. He has a 3-9 record this year and a 6.34 ERA, which was the worst qualified figure in baseball at the time of his IL transaction.

As much as fans might call for Gallen's DFA, the Diamondbacks need their staff to return to full health. That includes Gallen and fellow IL resident Michael Soroka, as well as Ryne Nelson.

Injury update on Michael Soroka

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka is the nearest starter to a return, though the left glute strain that has kept him out since June 20 has been a bit of a frustrating process. Initially expected back by around the All-Star break, the anticipated timeline has been pushed back until around the beginning of August.

Lovullo said Soroka will throw two innings and around 35 pitches in a simulated game on Saturday. After that, he'll get into a real game — perhaps an extended spring training game at Salt River Fields.

Soroka has pitched to a 3.07 ERA this season, and was a reliably sturdy arm alongside Eduardo Rodriguez prior to his injury. His progress and nearing return is a considerable positive.