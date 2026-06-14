Diamondbacks and Reds Game Enters Rain Delay Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds have entered a rain delay at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, with heavy rain coming down and potential thunderstorms in the area.

The tarp was brought out onto the field following the eighth inning of a game the Diamondbacks had been leading 4-3. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel had just worked his way out of base traffic to record a scoreless eighth to maintain the lead.

Diamondbacks and Reds enter rain delay

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) tags Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) out on a steal in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

As of this writing, there has been no official update as to a potential time for play to resume. Manager Torey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister appeared less than pleased as the umpires halted play, but the rain was coming down heavily by that point.

Just over one year ago, the Diamondbacks had similar issues with rain in Cincinnati, although in that game, play was allowed to continue far too long, and Arizona lost right-hander Cristian Mena and catcher Gabriel Moreno to lengthy injuries as a result of the poor conditions.

It had been a back-and-forth affair between the two struggling teams prior to the tarp covering the field. The Diamondbacks had muscled their way back from respective 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to take a 3-2 lead over the Reds on a two-run homer by Geraldo Perdomo.

Cincinnati outfielder Noelvi Marte then tied the game off Zac Gallen in the sixth inning with a solo home run, but Moreno followed suit with his own solo blast in the top of the eighth.

Arizona is in search of its first series victory since sweeping the San Francisco Giants at the tail end of May. A brutally-poor stretch of offense by the Diamondbacks has been limiting their ability to take care of their opponents — regardless of record.

Arizona did manage to sneak out of game one with a 5-2 win over the Reds, thanks to some ninth-inning heroics by Geraldo Perdomo and Jordan Lawlar. But they failed to score more than one run in game two, falling 2-1 behind another lackluster day at the plate.

The Diamondbacks are 35-35, a far cry from when they once sat seven games over .500. A loss in Sunday's finale would signal a step below .500, though a win could help serve as a launching pad, with the 29-42 Los Angeles Angels coming to Chase Field for a three-game series Monday.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on the status of play in Cincinnati.