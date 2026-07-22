Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Important Game 3 Rubber Match

The Arizona Diamondbacks certainly aren't playing boring baseball at the moment.

For the second time in three games, Arizona earned a wild walk-off victory in extra innings on Tuesday night, as Ildemaro Vargas' winning knock helped wash away the disappointment of Paul Sewald's second blown save of the season.

Arizona evened their series with the Athletics at one game apiece, with an important rubber match on Wednesday afternoon, with a 12:40 p.m. first pitch scheduled.

With right-hander Merrill Kelly on the mound, let's take a look at the D-backs' lineup for their finale against the Athletics.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup vs Athletics

Jul 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) looks on prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is what Arizona's lineup for Wednesday's finale looks like:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll DH Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas C James McCann CF Tim Tawa LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Ketel Marte, who spent back-to-back games serving as the DH and getting rest from playing second base, is back at his natural position. Vargas remains in the lineup, this time as the first baseman, pushing utilityman Tim Tawa into center field.

The Diamondbacks continue to utilize the DH slot on Gabriel Moreno, offering him a blow from the wear and tear of catching but keeping his red-hot bat in the order.

Outfielder Max Kepler, who hit a three-run homer and walked twice in Tuesday night's game, will sit against a tough left-handed starting pitcher. Ryan Waldschmidt will take his place in left. Kepler has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, and has an .812 OPS this month.

Merrill Kelly takes on Gage Jump

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly's turn in the rotation is coming just after rookie left-handers Mitch Bratt and Kohl Drake both took their turns. Drake made an extremely impressive MLB debut on Tuesday.

It's a full-circle moment for these arms, as Bratt and Drake were two of the three pitchinbg prospects the D-backs got back for Kelly at the 2025 Deadline. Now, they all share a rotation.

Kelly's season has not gone according to plan, however. He has an ugly 5.20 ERA, however that number has notably decreased in each of his past three starts. His location has not looked sharp, but he's been getting the job done, allowing three or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.

Gage Jump has been one of the Athletics' best arms. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander has a 3.78 ERA, but he's also been banged around in three of his last four starts. He's allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in his last 17 frames.