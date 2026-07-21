Corbin Carroll Back in Diamondbacks' Lineup After Injury Scare

The Arizona Diamondbacks will see the return of their superstar back to the batting order for their game two matchup with the Athletics at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll, who was removed from the Diamondbacks' thrilling comeback victory on Sunday with a hyperextended right elbow, will not mis any more time.

Carroll said on Monday that he was available off the bench if needed, and that he felt good to go moving forward. He's back in Tuesday's lineup as the D-backs look to even their series with the Athletics. This was first reported by Arizona sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, and has since been made official by the team.

Corbin Carroll back in Diamondbacks' Llneup vs Athletics

Jun 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) swings at the bat during the sixth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Carroll's return to Arizona's order looks like for Tuesday's game:

DH Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Jorge Barrosa

Carroll, obviously, has been one of the driving forces of Arizona's offense since his rise to stardom. But it hasn't quite looked like that lately. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a rough slump, hitting to a modest .118/.250/.235 so far in the month of July.

Considering he's played in 96 of Arizona's 100 games so far, and was not afforded a full break during All-Star week due to his participation in the game, Carroll likely needed an off day regardless of any injury concerns.

The lineup, otherwise, does not come with an intense level of variation. Ketel Marte will DH for thge second straight game, and Tim Tawa is back at first base after back-to-back starts for the recently-recalled Tyler Locklear. Ryan Waldschmidt — who just graduated prospect status — will sit in favor of Jorge Barrosa in center field.

Kohl Drake to make Diamondbacks debut

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake (58) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks will be seeing the debut of another one of their pitching prospects Tuesday night. Left-hander Kohl Drake, who was part of the Merrill Kelly trade alongside teammate Mitch Bratt — who pitched last night — is set to make his first start in the majors.

It's not Drake's first stint in the big leagues, though his June 21 call-up did not result in him seeing the field. He was optioned three days after that initial transaction. This time it's for real.

Drake hgas an ugly 6.92 ERA in the offense-heavy Reno environment this season, but is the D-backs' No. 10 overall prospect and No. 5 pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline.