Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Game 1 vs Reds: Jordan Lawlar Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday night, with the return of young outfielder Jordan Lawlar highlighting Arizona's game one lineup.

Arizona is an even .500, but has lost 10 of the last 13 games. The Reds are in a similar recent skid, but are three games under at 32-25. Both teams are in need of a jolt, and the Diamondbacks will hope Lawlar can provide a spark to their extremely lackluster offense.

Lawlar has not played since April 2, but he's not getting a long runway back to the majors. He's already back in Arizona's lineup, and is starting in center field for Friday night's game.

Let's take a look at the Diamondbacks' lineup for their series opener in Cincinnati:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for Lawlar's return vs Reds

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's batting order for Friday is as follows:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas SS Geraldo Perdomo CF Jordan Lawlar DH LuJames Groover LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Lawlar's season, before it was put on hold due to an unfortunate wrist fracture, had begun in inspiring fashion. The Diamondbacks have been waiting to get high-impact production out of their former No. 1 prospect, and he was delivering in his first portion of games, though admittedly in a small sample size.

Still, Lawlar looked confident. He hit to a .333 batting average, picked up his first career major league home run, and holds a .956 OPS over the course of his first 20 plate appearances in the 2026 season.

The outfielder has played in eight rehab games (only five with Triple-A Reno) after missing nearly 10 weeks with the injury. There may be some rust to his swing, as can often be the case following a lengthy shutdown from baseball activities.

Lawlar will slot back in to his regular position in center field. This means rookie Ryan Waldschmidt will slide over to left, which was his natural position in college. Waldschmidt is running into some expected growing pains in the majors offensively, but has been a very good defender in center field.

Additionall, catcher Gabriel Moreno remains in the third spot in the order once again, facing a left-hander. Moreno has been very successful in that position this season. He has a .538 slugging percentage, a 176 wRC+ (76% above league average) and a .980 OPS hitting in that spot this year.