Jordan Lawlar Return Forces Diamondbacks to DFA Veteran Catcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move many have been awaiting for some time.

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who has been on the 60-day injured list due to a fracture in his wrist, has been activated and reinstated to the roster, as had been first reported on Thursday by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.

Since Lawlar would need both a 40-man roster spot and a place on the 26-man active roster, the Diamondbacks have made the corresponding move to designate veteran catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment. It's the second time this season Garcia has been DFA.

Arizona's 40-man roster is at 40.

Diamondbacks activate Jordan Lawlar from IL

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Lawlar had begun to show signs of being the player Arizona hoped he would become, hitting to a .956 OPS over the course of his first six games with the Diamondbacks this season.

Unfortunately, that hot start would come to a screeching halt, as he was struck in the wrist by a pitch in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves, and would be placed on the IL soon after. He's been rehabbing that injury ever since that April 2 game.

The Diamondbacks faced a bit of a roster crunch prior to Lawlar's return, but they clearly did not want to part with any of their incumbent outfielders to make room.

If Arizona had optioned Tommy Troy or Ryan Waldschmidt, they still would have needed to make room on the 40-man roster, which would have required a DFA or transfer to the 60-day IL.

The Diamondbacks elected to keep their outfield contingent intact, holding on to Troy, Waldschmidt and Jorge Barrosa, while removing Garcia from the roster instead. Arizona will have to make another tough decision once Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is able to return to action, as well.

Diamondbacks DFA Aramis Garcia

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Aramis Garcia (35) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Garcia has served as Arizona's backup catcher since veteran backstop James McCann went on the IL with a quad injury. Garcia is a light-hitting journeyman veteran, but has been a valuable depth piece for the Diamondbacks in his two-year stint with the organization.

Garcia has hit 3-for-19 in his limited action on Arizona's big league club, but did pick up his first home run (a solo shot) since the 2022 season on June 5 against the Nationals.

The 33-year-old veteran has been DFA once before by Arizona this season, but remained in the organization at the time. It's quite possible that happens again, and he finds his way back to Triple-A Reno.

For the time being, Adrian Del Castillo appears to be the Diamondbacks' only backup catcher option behind Gabriel Moreno.