Diamondbacks Reveal New Lineup to Take on Clay Holmes and the Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are aiming to stay alive in the playoff chase, and they'll have to stave off a series loss with a win on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs.

The Diamondbacks were shut out, 7-0, in an ugly game one loss — a loss filled with both poor Arizona pitching and a strange altercation between the two clubs' coaching staffs and dugouts.

The Cubs do not present an immediate threat to Arizona's playoff hopes, but a series loss would liekly signal a chunk of lost ground. Both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres lost on Monday night, so the D-backs did not lose ground with that loss, but that may not be a viable outcome Tuesday.

With a tough righty on the mound in Cubs' starter Clay Holmes, let's take a look at Arizona's lineup, with a 6:40 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks set lineup for game two vs Cubs

Aug 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how the Diamondbacks have arranged their batting order and defensive positioning for Tuesday night's contest:

DH Lars Nootbaar RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Jordan Lawlar

Arizona will give rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt the night off after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his past two games. On the whole, Waldschmidt has hit well since returning from Triple-A, but it will be Jordan Lawlar in center field and Max Kepler in left.

Obviously, with a righty on the mound, the D-backs will go to both Kepler and Lars Nootbaar — two lerft-handed bats. Both lefty hitters are in need of some increased production as the season grows old.

Lawlar, meanwhile, has begun to find his rhythm again after his latest injury. After starting out 0-for-10 following his activation from the IL, he's hit 4-for-9 with three RBI and a home run in his past three games. Arizona needs more of that.

Nolan Arenado appears sufficiently healthy to take on third base duties, while Ildemaro Vargas remains at second base while Ketel Marte works his way back from the 10-day IL.

Brandon Pfaadt vs Clay Holmes

Aug 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Pfaadt's most recent outing was his worst since returning from Triple-A. He allowed five runs in 5.2 innings to the blazing-hot Red Sox. Overall, he's been elite over his past 10 outings, however, and has a 3.39 ERA on the year despite a slight inflation in Boston.

Pfaadt has a career 2.94 ERA and 29 strikeouts in six appearances (33.2 innings) against Chicago.

Holmes, meanwhile, was almost a Diamondback this Deadline, until the deal fell through. Instead, he's a Cub, and he's made back-to-back excellent starts for his new club. He has a 2.49 season ERA and has given up one run in his last 12 innings.