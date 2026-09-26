Diamondbacks Make New Roster Move After Gabriel Moreno Injury Concern

The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up left-handed hitting catcher Adrian Del Castillo from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, outfielder and DH Jesus Sanchez has been designated for assignment.

This move does not come as a surprise. On Friday night, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Arizona had designated Sanchez for assignment following their massive 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

Del Castillo is up for insurance. Lovullo also revealed that starting catcher Gabriel Moreno had left Friday's game with a "tender left hamstring," though Moreno was not expected to get imaging and was penciled in Saturday night's lineup.

Diamondbacks call up Del Castillo after Moreno hamstring concern

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo (25) takes the field before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Del Castillo is a familiar face for Arizona. He's appeared in 62 games this season, partially as an injury replacement for either Moreno or veteran backup James McCann, but also as a left-handed DH option, for which the D-backs have been searching all year.

Del Castillo has not had much success at the plate. He's hitting just .196/.249/.313 for a .562 OPS. Though he does have some pop in his bat, his 28.2% strikeout rate and heavy dose of swing-and-miss have worked against him.

It does not sound like the D-backs will need to place Moreno on the IL, though that could still change at some point in the near future.

Del Castillo can provide depth, both as a left-handed bat and a catcher. McCann would likely be the regular starter if Moreno has to miss significant time. Del Castillo is eligible to be added to a potential postseason roster, should the Diamondbacks need his services in the playoffs.

Diamondbacks DFA Jesus Sanchez

Sep 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Jesus Sanchez in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanchez was one of Arizona's attempts at securing a righty-killing DH option.

The D-backs picked him up off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays back on September 14. He was only able to get into six games and went an unproductive 2-for-15 in that small sample size.

Sanchez has good career numbers against right-handed pitching, and has hit to the tune of a .254/.311/.401 triple slash and .712 OPS this season.

But he was not able to provide an immediate spark to Arizona's offense. Both of his hits were singles and he struck out five times against one walk.

As it stands, the D-backs will likely give those lefty DH at-bats to Pavin Smith, who has been hot since his return to the majors. Del Castillo could also play that role moving forward.