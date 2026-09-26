D-backs Gain Playoff Ground on Phillies With Blowout Win vs Padres

The first pitch San Diego Padres starter Casey Mize threw sailed off Lars Nootbaar's bat and over the right field fence. The Arizona Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead, and never needed to look back.

Arizona, with its back to the wall, crushed the Padres by a score of 12-2 at Petco Park in San Diego. With the Philadelphia Phillies losing their series opener to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Diamondbacks gained a game in the Wild Card picture.

Arizona now sits just one game back of Philadelphia, with two more games remaining in the regular season.

The D-backs still do not technically control their own destiny; they would need the Phillies to lose at least one more game. A Rays sweep would only require Arizona to win two out of three in San Diego.

But despite how it looked a week prior, the Diamondbacks are very much alive in this playoff chase, thanks to another strong effort Friday night.

Diamondbacks offense explodes early

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth straight game, the Diamondbacks built a multi-run lead in the first inning. Nootbaar's solo homer was only the appetizer to a four-run frame.

The Diamondbacks, who got to Mize for eight runs his last time out, hammered the Padres righty once again. They got seven off him in four innings, then continued tacking on as the game progressed.

It was a group effort. Six different D-backs batters collected an RBI. Geraldo Perdomo accounted for four in a 2-for-3 game, and Gabriel Moreno took the lead for the National League batting title wiuth a 2-for-3 night of his own. He's now hitting .311.

Nolan Arenado's red-hot September continued. He crushed a two-run homer to secure the eighth 30-homer season of his career — an exclamation point on a resurgent 2026. He hit 28 combined between 2024 and 2025.

Brandon Pfaadt preserves D-backs bullpen with long start

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Pfaadt has been known to deliver in big situations for the Diamondbacks. He did so again on Friday.

Pfaadt, though tagged for four earned runs on nine hits, never let the Padres climb to within fewer than two runs. With the help of four double plays turned behind him, he was able to keep San Diego at arm's length all night, and kept his own pitch count low.

Arizona, who may go with a bullpen game on Saturday following news of Corbin Burnes' new injury, needed length. All Pfaadt did was pitch into the eighth inning, picking up two outs before running out of gas. He struck out seven Padres batters.

Pfaadt exited with two runners on for righty Ryne Nelson, who allowed one of those runners to score. That run was inconsequential, beyond robbing Pfaadt of an official Quality Start.

But it was a high-quality start, nonetheless. Recently-converted reliever Zac Gallen shut down the ninth, and the D-backs now have a fully-loaded group of leverage relievers ready to go Saturday, where a win is nearly imperative.