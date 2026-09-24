D-backs Complete Massive Sweep of Rockies to Maintain Playoff Hope

The Arizona Diamondbacks, with their sweep-completing 12-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, are now one step closer to controlling their own destiny, with just three games remaining on their 2026 regular season schedule.

All signs point to Arizona's series in San Diego carrying the most weight of any three-game set of the year.

As the D-backs await the outcomes of both the Phillies and Padres games Thursday night, they sit at 85-74, just 2.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card berth.

Diamondbacks' offense takes care of business in Colorado

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates toward the dugout after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After back-to-back inspiring offensive performances at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, the Diamondbacks outdid themselves for a third straight game.

In game one, they worked three runs off Kyle Freeland in the first inning. In game two, they picked up four first-inning runs.

In game three, it was a different story. The Diamondbacks exploded for six runs off Rockies righty Tanner Gordon. They continued to tack on run after run as the game progressed, getting home runs from Gabriel Moreno, Nolan Arenado and James McCann.

Lars Nootbaar had a three-hit game. Arenado went 3-for-5. Geraldo Perdomo went 3-for-5 with a triple and Ketel Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks. Pavin Smith had two hits and a pair of RBI. It was Arizona's first Coors Field sweep since 2018.

"I just know it's a very tough venue to play in, and the fact that we came in here and won three baseball games the way we did, I'm very proud of us," said manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to Jody Jackson of D-backs.TV postgame.

"We know what we need to do, and we're not blinking. The guys are going out there and getting it done."

Diamondbacks pitching holds on for clutch win

Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona had the right starter on the mound in a big game. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez came into the game with a 2.89 ERA and 15 wins. After the final out was secured, Rodriguez had the same ERA and 16 wins.

The big left-hander tossed six strong innings. Despite giving up plenty of base traffic, with nine hits allowed, he limited a swing-happy Rockies club to just two earned runs and no walks. With a 6-0 lead before even taking the mound, Rodriguez was able to fill up the zone and pitch downhill.

Arizona's bullpen, which has been an unexpected strength all year, did make it interesting. Dennis Santana was tagged for four runs in the seventh and Taylor Clarke allowed two in the eighth.

But Kevin Ginkel, with a four-run lead in the ninth, did not allow Colorado to climb any closer, shutting the door on a scoreless non-save ninth on 16 pitches.