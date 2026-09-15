How Jesus Sanchez Could Fix Diamondbacks' Huge Righty Problem

The Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled against right-hand pitching all year, and that problem has been especially acute of late. Multiple batters have taken turns trying to establish themselves as the primary left-handed DH or outfielder, and none have truly succeeded.

That's included Pavin Smith (.447 OPS), Adrian Del Castillo (.567 OPS) and Max Kepler (565 OPS). Trade deadline acquisition Lars Nootbaar has been much better (.783), but it's still not enough.

At the same time, the team's young right-handed hitters such as Ryan Waldschmidt, Tommy Troy and Jordan Lawlar have struggled against right-hand pitching, as well.

The Diamondbacks jumped at the chance to claim left-hand outfielder Jesus Sanchez off the waiver wire from the Toronto Blue Jays on September 14. Manager Torey Lovullo outlined the plans for Sanchez once he reports to the club.

Torey Lovullo Reveals Plan for Jesus Sanchez

During his pre-game press conference Monday afternoon, Lovullo explained the role he expects Sanchez to fill with the team.

"It's clear that we have some struggles against right-handed starting pitching. Right-handed pitchers in general," Lovullo said. Indeed, the D-backs rank 28th in MLB with a .684 OPS against right-hand starters, and 29th against all right-handers, including relievers with a .683 OPS.

"[Sanchez] can impact the baseball, we've all watched him from afar for when he played for [the Marlins], we've seen him do some really good things. Being able to handle quality right-handed pitching was a big piece of this puzzle. When he gets here, he's going to be probably inserted as a designated hitter."

Sanchez has hit .276 with a .781 OPS, including eight homers and 34 RBI in 267 plate appearances against southpaws.

"We're trying to find lighting in a bottle. We're trying to get some impact left-handed bats into this lineup to help us score some runs," Lovullo said.

It should also be noted that Sanchez will not be Postseason eligible, as he was not in the organization prior to September 1. But the D-backs need to get there first.

Asked if Sanchez would get reps in the outfield, Lovullo was less committal.

"I'm going to start out mostly DH. So we'll cross that off. And I'm going to turn it over to [outfield coach] Dave McKay. I trust the coaches when they say he's ready. I mean, he could be ready. But for right now, it's just going to be DH."

Lovullo did not say who is going to be removed from the roster when Sanchez reports. It's possible he could replace Smith, who is in the lineup Monday. Alternatively, one of the young right-hand hitters on the team could be optioned.

Zac Gallen's Availability out of the Bullpen

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) warms up before pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Corbin Burnes still on a pitch count restriction of between 65-75, per Lovullo, Zac Gallen is an option out of the bullpen on Monday versus the Marlins. If he is not needed on Monday, he could also be used as a long man on Tuesday should the need arise behind Michael Soroka.

This is not a "piggyback" situation, however. If or how Gallen is used will depend on game situation.

"What [Gallen's] role is and how deep he goes into the game if he pitches is going to be very fluid. We've got to win baseball games. That's the bottom line. We've got a really good bullpen, a stacked up bullpen, and we're going to place the guys in there to help us win those games," Lovullo said.

Ryan Waldschmidt Gives Way to Lars Nootbaar

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lars Nootbaar was in the starting lineup playing left field for the second straight game Monday night. The Diamondbacks are facing nothing but right-handed starting pitchers this week. Waldschmidt is batting .248 with a .653 OPS against righties.

Waldschmidt has also been in a slump lately as well. Since his pinch-hit walk-off homer on August 26, it's been tough sledding. In 13 games, 44 PA, he's batting just .139 with a .395 OPS, one RBI, and 14 strikeouts.

Over that same timespan, Nootbaar has played in 15 games. He's hit .371 with a 1.094 OPS and two homers while driving in seven runs. He has walked seven times against just seven strikeouts.

"Waldschmidt is still progressing. He's still learning. He's still growing. Nootbaar against Waldy, right-handed pitching, I think it's going to be a better play for us," Lovullo said.

"Waldschmidt is still emerging. There's still some growth that he's got to show. He's in a little bit of a funk right now. There's a little bit of a young player struggle that's taking place. I feel like I just have a better option with Nootbaar," Lovullo said.