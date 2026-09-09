Diamondbacks-Royals Game Begins in Weather Delay

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals will not begin their scheduled game three finale at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on time.

Wednesday night's finale, which was originally scheduled to have a 4:40 p.m. (Arizona time first pitch (6:40 p.m. Central time), will begin in a weather delay due to heavy rain in the area.

The Diamondbacks have won back-to-back games to open this series in Kansas City. Both games ended in extra innings as a result of tight, low-scoring regulation contests.

Arizona had intended to start right-hander Zac Gallen, who is returning from the 60-day Injured List on Wednesday, with fellow righty Michael Soroka (who was also activated from the IL in the same roster move), following in somewhat of a piggyback situation.

The Diamondbacks had to empty their bullpen in games one and two in order to secure those wins, and are likely to be somewhat undermanned.

Diamondbacks and Royals begin game in weather delay

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this writing, there has yet to be an official update as to when first pitch might eventually take place. Neither team has provided any information in that regard.

It is worth noting that both teams have the following day (Thursday) set as a scheduled off day. That would be a blow to both clubs — but particularly the Diamondbacks, who are in the midst of an intense playoff race — should the off day be converted into a makeup game.

That will not necessarily be the outcome of this delay, but it does remain a possibility. Arizona would likely much prefer to get Wednesday's game in, even if it's considerably late.

Arizona held on to the third and final Wild Card berth coming in to Wednesday, though the San Diego Padres — who have been locked in a consistent back-and-forth with Arizona — took a 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals earlier in the day, earning a sweep.

Both of those teams now sit at 78-68, 10 games over .500. Arizona and San Diego have split their 10 matchups, 5-5, so far this season, with all eyes on their season-concluding three-game set in San Diego.

Since the D-backs hold a slightly better record against divisional opponents, Arizona holds the "tiebreaker" for the moment. Wednesday's result would either put them a half game ahead of the Padres or a hald game behind. This will be an important game, whenever it is ultimately played.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to update this story with the latest information on Wednesday's status.